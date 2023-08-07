Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs South Korea Live: Harmanpreet Singh gives hosts 2-1 lead
Live updates from India’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey match against South Korea.
Live updates
HT, India 2-1 Korea: India hold strong as Korea aim to score right before half-time. India do well to coop the ball in the corner. And the hooter goes off for half time.
Q2, India 2-1 Korea: Korea with a series of sharp passes make their way into the circle but Kim Jung Hoo does not trap the ball cleanly and India win a free hit for dangerous play.
Q2, India 2-1 Korea: Lee Seunghoo’s night gets worse after he concedes a PC backing into Mandeep. Thankfully for him, Harmanpreet sends his drag-flick just wide off the post.
Q2, India 2-1 Korea: Harmanpreet Singh scores! The skipper’s drag-flick takes touch off the first rusher, Lee Seunghoon making it difficult for the keeper to save it.
Q2, India 1-1 Korea: It has taken 22 minutes and we finally have a penalty corner in the match! Good work from Mandeep to win the PC. Harmanpreet’s flick is blocked on the line by Jang Jonghyun and he puts it behind for another PC.
Q2, India 1-1 Korea: India escape! A lovely aerial pass brings Hyun Jigwang into play in the left inside the circle. He plays the ball across goal but Sreejesh and Manpreet combine to keep the ball away from the Korean attacker in front of goal.
Q2, India 1-1 Korea: Sreejesh comes on for the second quarter. India attack right away. Jugraj slaps a pass from inside the 23m line but Sukhjeet isn’t able to get the connection to deflect the ball into goal. On second viewing, it looks like Mandeep got a touch on the pass which took the ball away from Sukhjeet.
End of Q1, India 1-1 Korea: It has been an even contest so far. Korea started slowly with India doing the bulk of the attacking at the beginning. However, the Koreans grew into the game and hit back to draw level towards the end.
Q1, India 1-1 Korea: South Korea hit back straight away! Manjae Jung plays in a pass to Kim Sunghyun. He takes a touch to steady himself before shooting. Ji Woo Cheon looked like he got a touch but the ball squirms from between Pathak’s legs.
Q1, India 1-0 Korea: Nilakanta Sharma scores! India get the breakthrough and it’s thanks to the work put in by Sukhjeet Singh. He got the ball in the circle on the right. He bamboozles Ji Woo Cheon and puts it on a plate for Nilakanta to put it in goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Korea: India have had the bulk of possession so far but they haven’t been able to create any clear cut chances. Korea sitting deep and maintaining their defensive shape.
Q1, India 0-0 Korea: We have pushback! India get us started. Hardik plays an aerial pass towards Sumit on the left of the circle but the latter cannot trap it cleanly.
India vs Korea: The teams are out and after the national anthems are sung, we are ready to go!
India vs Korea: Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak is felicitated after receiving his 100th cap for the Indian team. A lively character and an excellent goalkeeper who has shown he can replace PR Sreejesh whenever the latter decides to hang his boots.
India vs Korea: The two teams have faced each other 28 times with India winning 12 matches, Korea winning 10 matches with six matches ending in draws. India are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run against Korea.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Indian hockey.
Having won two of their opening three matches, the unbeaten Indian men’s hockey team have secured their place in the semi-finals. Tonight, they face the only other unbeaten team in the competition, South Korea. The Koreans were the highest-placed Asian team at the World Cup early this year finishing eighth, one place ahead of India.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: AHF Media / Fancode
Match live: Star Sports and Fancode in India