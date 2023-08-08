The Asian Hockey Federation and the 2022 Asian Games organising committee, on Tuesday, jointly announced the hockey schedule and groups for the upcoming continental event in Hangzhou.
Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams have been drawn in Pool A of their respective sections.
The Indian men will have to go up against archrivals Pakistan, Japan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, and Singapore in Pool A to advance further into the competition.
The women, on the other hand, will have Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore in their pool.
While the men in blue will start their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24, the women will be in action for the first time on September 26 against Singapore.
The much anticipated India versus Pakistan clash is slated to happen on September 30.
The gold medal matches for men’s hockey will be held on 6th October with the women fighting for the title the very next day.
Asian Games Men’s Hockey Pools:
Group A: India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Japan, Bangladesh
Group B: Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, Indonesia
Asian Games Women’s Hockey Pools:
Group A: India, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore
Group B: China, Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Indonesia
Asian Games Men's Hockey Schedule
|DATE
|TIME (in IST)
|POOL
|MATCH
|September 24
|06:30
|B
|Malaysia vs Thailand
|September 24
|08:45
|A
|India vs Uzbekistan
|September 24
|11:00
|A
|Japan vs Bangladesh
|September 24
|13:15
|B
|Korea vs Indonesia
|September 24
|16:00
|B
|China vs Oman
|September 24
|18:15
|A
|Pakistan vs Singapore
|September 26
|06:30
|A
|India vs Singapore
|September 26
|08:45
|B
|Malaysia vs Oman
|September 26
|11:00
|A
|Uzbekistan vs Japan
|September 26
|13:15
|A
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|September 26
|16:00
|B
|Indonesia vs China
|September 26
|18:15
|B
|Korea vs Thailand
|September 28
|06:30
|A
|Uzbekistan vs Pakistan
|September 28
|08:45
|A
|Bangladesh vs Singapore
|September 28
|11:00
|B
|Oman vs Thailand
|September 28
|13:15
|B
|Indonesia vs Malaysia
|September 28
|16:00
|B
|China vs Korea
|September 28
|18:15
|A
|Japan vs India
|September 30
|06:30
|A
|Singapore vs Japan
|September 30
|08:45
|B
|Oman vs Indonesia
|September 30
|11:00
|B
|Malaysia vs Korea
|September 30
|13:15
|A
|Bangladesh vs Uzbekistan
|September 30
|16:00
|B
|Thailand vs China
|September 30
|18:15
|A
|Pakistan vs India
|October 2
|06:30
|B
|Korea vs Oman
|October 2
|08:45
|B
|Thailand vs Indonesia
|October 2
|11:00
|A
|Singapore vs Uzbekistan
|October 2
|13:15
|A
|India vs Bangladesh
|October 2
|16:00
|A
|Japan vs Pakistan
|October 2
|18:15
|B
|China vs Malaysia
|October 4
|07:45
|11/12th
|6th Pool A vs 6th Pool B
|October 4
|10:15
|9/10th
|5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B
|October 4
|13:30
|SF1
|1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
|October 4
|16:00
|SF2
|1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
|October 6
|07:45
|7/8th
|4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B
|October 6
|10:15
|5/6th
|3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
|October 6
|13:30
|3/4th
|Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
|October 6
|16:00
|Final
|Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
|October 6
|19:15
|Victory Ceremony
Asian Games Women's Hockey Schedule
|DATE
|TIME (in IST)
|POOL
|MATCH
|September 25
|07:45
|A
|Korea vs Singapore
|September 25
|10:15
|A
|Malaysia vs Hong Kong China
|September 25
|13:30
|B
|Thailand vs Kazakhstan
|September 25
|16:00
|B
|China vs Indonesia
|September 27
|07:45
|B
|Japan vs Indonesia
|September 27
|10:15
|A
|India vs Singapore
|September 27
|13:30
|A
|Korea vs Hong Kong China
|September 27
|16:00
|B
|China vs Kazakhstan
|September 29
|07:45
|B
|Kazakhstan vs Indonesia
|September 29
|10:15
|B
|Thailand vs Japan
|September 29
|13:30
|A
|Hong Kong China vs Singapore
|September 29
|16:00
|A
|Malaysia vs India
|October 1
|07:45
|A
|Singapore vs Malaysia
|October 1
|10:15
|B
|Indonesia vs Thailand
|October 1
|13:30
|A
|Korea vs India
|October 1
|16:00
|B
|China vs Japan
|October 3
|07:45
|A
|India vs Hong Kong China
|October 3
|10:15
|A
|Malaysia vs Korea
|October 3
|13:30
|B
|Japan vs Kazakhstan
|October 3
|16:00
|B
|Thailand vs China
|October 5
|11:00
|9/10th
|5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B
|October 5
|13:30
|SF1
|1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
|October 5
|16:00
|SF2
|1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
|October 7
|07:45
|7/8th
|4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B
|October 7
|10:15
|5/6th
|3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
|October 7
|13:30
|3/4th
|Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
|October 7
|16:00
|Final
|Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
|October 7
|19:15
|Victory Ceremony