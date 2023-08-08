The Asian Hockey Federation and the 2022 Asian Games organising committee, on Tuesday, jointly announced the hockey schedule and groups for the upcoming continental event in Hangzhou.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams have been drawn in Pool A of their respective sections.

The Indian men will have to go up against archrivals Pakistan, Japan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, and Singapore in Pool A to advance further into the competition.

The women, on the other hand, will have Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore in their pool.

While the men in blue will start their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24, the women will be in action for the first time on September 26 against Singapore.

The much anticipated India versus Pakistan clash is slated to happen on September 30.

The gold medal matches for men’s hockey will be held on 6th October with the women fighting for the title the very next day.

Asian Games Men’s Hockey Pools: Group A: India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Japan, Bangladesh Group B: Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, Indonesia Asian Games Women’s Hockey Pools: Group A: India, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore Group B: China, Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Indonesia

Asian Games Men's Hockey Schedule DATE TIME (in IST) POOL MATCH September 24 06:30 B Malaysia vs Thailand September 24 08:45 A India vs Uzbekistan September 24 11:00 A Japan vs Bangladesh September 24 13:15 B Korea vs Indonesia September 24 16:00 B China vs Oman September 24 18:15 A Pakistan vs Singapore September 26 06:30 A India vs Singapore September 26 08:45 B Malaysia vs Oman September 26 11:00 A Uzbekistan vs Japan September 26 13:15 A Pakistan vs Bangladesh September 26 16:00 B Indonesia vs China September 26 18:15 B Korea vs Thailand September 28 06:30 A Uzbekistan vs Pakistan September 28 08:45 A Bangladesh vs Singapore September 28 11:00 B Oman vs Thailand September 28 13:15 B Indonesia vs Malaysia September 28 16:00 B China vs Korea September 28 18:15 A Japan vs India September 30 06:30 A Singapore vs Japan September 30 08:45 B Oman vs Indonesia September 30 11:00 B Malaysia vs Korea September 30 13:15 A Bangladesh vs Uzbekistan September 30 16:00 B Thailand vs China September 30 18:15 A Pakistan vs India October 2 06:30 B Korea vs Oman October 2 08:45 B Thailand vs Indonesia October 2 11:00 A Singapore vs Uzbekistan October 2 13:15 A India vs Bangladesh October 2 16:00 A Japan vs Pakistan October 2 18:15 B China vs Malaysia October 4 07:45 11/12th 6th Pool A vs 6th Pool B October 4 10:15 9/10th 5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B October 4 13:30 SF1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B October 4 16:00 SF2 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A October 6 07:45 7/8th 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B October 6 10:15 5/6th 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B October 6 13:30 3/4th Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 October 6 16:00 Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 October 6 19:15 Victory Ceremony