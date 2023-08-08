The Asian Hockey Federation and the 2022 Asian Games organising committee, on Tuesday, jointly announced the hockey schedule and groups for the upcoming continental event in Hangzhou.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams have been drawn in Pool A of their respective sections.

The Indian men will have to go up against archrivals Pakistan, Japan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, and Singapore in Pool A to advance further into the competition.

The women, on the other hand, will have Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore in their pool.

While the men in blue will start their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24, the women will be in action for the first time on September 26 against Singapore.

The much anticipated India versus Pakistan clash is slated to happen on September 30.

The gold medal matches for men’s hockey will be held on 6th October with the women fighting for the title the very next day.

Asian Games Men’s Hockey Pools:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Japan, Bangladesh

Group B:  Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, Indonesia

Asian Games Women’s Hockey Pools:

Group A: India, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore

Group B: China, Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Indonesia

Asian Games Men's Hockey Schedule

DATE TIME (in IST) POOL MATCH
September 24 06:30 B Malaysia vs Thailand
September 24 08:45 A India vs Uzbekistan
September 24 11:00 A Japan vs Bangladesh
September 24 13:15 B Korea vs Indonesia
September 24 16:00 B China vs Oman
September 24 18:15 A Pakistan vs Singapore
September 26 06:30 A India vs Singapore
September 26 08:45 B Malaysia vs Oman
September 26 11:00 A Uzbekistan vs Japan
September 26 13:15 A Pakistan vs Bangladesh
September 26 16:00 B Indonesia vs China
September 26 18:15 B Korea vs Thailand
September 28 06:30 A Uzbekistan vs Pakistan
September 28 08:45 A Bangladesh vs Singapore
September 28 11:00 B Oman vs Thailand
September 28 13:15 B Indonesia vs Malaysia
September 28 16:00 B China vs Korea
September 28 18:15 A Japan vs India
September 30 06:30 A Singapore vs Japan
September 30 08:45 B Oman vs Indonesia
September 30 11:00 B Malaysia vs Korea
September 30 13:15 A Bangladesh vs Uzbekistan
September 30 16:00 B Thailand vs China
September 30 18:15 A Pakistan vs India
October 2 06:30 B Korea vs Oman
October 2 08:45 B Thailand vs Indonesia
October 2 11:00 A Singapore vs Uzbekistan
October 2 13:15 A India vs Bangladesh
October 2 16:00 A Japan vs Pakistan
October 2 18:15 B China vs Malaysia
October 4 07:45 11/12th 6th Pool A vs 6th Pool B
October 4 10:15 9/10th 5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B
October 4 13:30 SF1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
October 4 16:00 SF2 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
October 6 07:45 7/8th 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B
October 6 10:15 5/6th 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
October 6 13:30 3/4th Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
October 6 16:00 Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
October 6 19:15 Victory Ceremony

Asian Games Women's Hockey Schedule

DATE TIME (in IST) POOL MATCH
September 25 07:45 A Korea vs Singapore
September 25 10:15 A Malaysia vs Hong Kong China
September 25 13:30 B Thailand vs Kazakhstan
September 25 16:00 B China vs Indonesia
September 27 07:45 B Japan vs Indonesia
September 27 10:15 A India vs Singapore
September 27 13:30 A Korea vs Hong Kong China
September 27 16:00 B China vs Kazakhstan
September 29 07:45 B Kazakhstan vs Indonesia
September 29 10:15 B Thailand vs Japan
September 29 13:30 A Hong Kong China vs Singapore
September 29 16:00 A Malaysia vs India
October 1 07:45 A Singapore vs Malaysia
October 1 10:15 B Indonesia vs Thailand
October 1 13:30 A Korea vs India
October 1 16:00 B China vs Japan
October 3 07:45 A India vs Hong Kong China
October 3 10:15 A Malaysia vs Korea
October 3 13:30 B Japan vs Kazakhstan
October 3 16:00 B Thailand vs China
October 5 11:00 9/10th 5th Pool A vs 5th Pool B
October 5 13:30 SF1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
October 5 16:00 SF2 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
October 7 07:45 7/8th 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B
October 7 10:15 5/6th 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
October 7 13:30 3/4th Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
October 7 16:00 Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
October 7 19:15 Victory Ceremony