The much-awaited India vs Pakistan fixture at this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup was one of the nine matches rescheduled announced the International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

The India vs Pakistan match had initially been scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15. However, it has been pushed up a day and will now take place on Saturday, October 14.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, October 15 also marked the beginning of the Hindu festival of Navaratri, and the local police informed the BCCI that it would be challenging to maintain security on that day.

Additionally, India’s final league match against the Netherlands will now be played in Bengaluru on November 12 instead of November 11, and it will be a day-night match.

The International Cricket Council and Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced that tickets for the mega-event will go on sale on August 25, as the updated match schedule was released.

The schedule has been amended with the following fixtures now confirmed: October 10 - England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala – 10:30 am October 10 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Hyderabad – 02:00 pm October 12 - Australia v South Africa – Lucknow – 02:00 pm October 13 – New Zealand v Bangladesh – Chennai – 02:00 pm October 14 – India v Pakistan – Ahmedabad – 02:00 pm October 15 - England v Afghanistan – Delhi – 02:00 pm November 11 – Australia v Bangladesh – Pune – 10:30 pm November 11 – England v Pakistan – Kolkata – 2:00 pm November 12 – India v Netherlands – Bengaluru – 02:00 pm

