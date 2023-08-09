Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan Live: Harmanpreet Singh and Co take on arch-rivals
Live updates from India’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey match against Pakistan.
Live updates
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: Pakistan know a draw will take them through and are playing positively. India still finding their rhythm. Though they have been on the back foot so far, they have the quality to turn it up quickly. Needs to be seen for how long Pakistan can sustain this level of play.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: Pakistan burn their review asking for a penalty corner for an Indian foot in the circle. It hit Manpreet’s stick and went behind.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: India have been lax in their passing so far as Vivek cannot find Mandeep. Pakistan break on the counter with Manpreet having to commit a foul to stop it. Jugraj Singh gets a green card for an earlier foul.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: Pakistan have started strongly here with India not finding their passes so far. They have penetrated the circle a couple of times but haven’t been able to trouble the keeper.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: What a save from Pathak! Muhammad Khan Sufiyan’s flick is destine for the top left corner but Pathak puts his stick out and saves it!
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: Shahid Abdul bundles the ball in from close range! Krishan Pathak reviews it immediately. Replays show that the ball looped up from Pathak onto Shahid’s chest before going into goal. The goal has been reversed but Pakistan win a PC.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: And we have push-back in Chennai as India clash against Pakistan for the 179th time!
India vs Pakistan: It’s a packed house at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin making an appearance.
How PAK, KOR and JPN can qualify for semis
If teams are tied on points the tie will be broken in the following order: goal difference, goals for, head-to-head result, field goals scored and penalty shootoout
All three have five points with only goal difference separating them. Should Pakistan draw tonight, they will make it to the semis along with Korea. However, should they lose, they would need to ensure that their margin of defeat in less than two goals.
PAK on five points with GD of -1 and four field goals scored
KOR on five points with GD of -1 and two field goals scored
JPN on five points with GD of -2 and four field goals scored
If Pakistan win or draw, they will progress to the semi-final and face India again
If Pakistan lose 1-0, they will finish sixth behind Korea and Japan with a goal difference of -2 with Japan finishing fourth having scored more goals
If Pakistan lose 1-2 and score from a penalty corner, they will end up with the same goal difference, goals for, goals against and field goals scored as Japan (four each). In this scenario, there will be a penalty shootout between Japan and Pakistan
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Indian hockey.
It’s the big match tonight! India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their final group match of the tournament with a lot at stake. While India and Malaysia have secured their places in the semi-final, two spots are still up for grabs with Pakistan, Korea and Japan fighting for it.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: AHF Media / Fancode
Match live: Star Sports and Fancode in India