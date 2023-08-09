Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan Live: Harmanpreet Singh doubles hosts’ lead
Live updates from India’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey match against Pakistan.
HT, India 2-0 Pakistan: India end the half on a good note barring that lost review. Pakistan have a lot of work to do to turn this around in the second half.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: Back to back PCs for India. The second time, Harmanpreet’s flick is turned behind goal by the postman. India refer straight away. Replays show that the ball came off the stick of the Pakistan defender and not the leg. India also lose their review.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: Good work from Jarmanpreet near the goalline. Plays in a cross which possibly took a touch off a Pakistani foot.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: It’s all India at the moment! Gurjant cleverly gets ahead of the keeper to smash an aerial ball at goal but it comes off the keeper.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: No mistake from Harmanpreet Singh again! Fires in towards the left of goal. Akmal Hussain tries to save it with his leg but the ball hits the inside of his knee and goes into goal.
Q2, India 1-0 Pakistan: Good work from Shamsher Singh to win India a second PC.
Q2, India 1-0 Pakistan: PR Sreejesh comes to India’s rescue! Pakistan pinch possession and launch a counter. Muhammad Khan plays it forward into the circle where Abdul Rehman has made a good run. However, Sreejesh reads the pass perfectly and comes out to block Rehman’s shot.
Q2, India 1-0 Pakistan: Superb stick work from Mandeep there! Gets the ball on the edge of the circle and takes on Bashir Usama and Muhammad Sufiyan. He is about to pull the trigger before Sufiyan steals the ball. It would have been a wonderful goal had he converted it.
Q2, India 1-0 Pakistan: With a goal in hand, India now dominating proceedings. Sukhjeet does well to keep the ball from two Pakistani markers before playing Jugraj. However, the latter’s pass goes wide.
End of Q1, India 1-0 Pakistan: Pakistan started the quarter strongly but it is India who finish strongly taking a 1-0 lead.
Q1, India 1-0 Pakistan: Harmanpreet Singh scores! Superb drag-flick straight down goal bisecting the two rushers and Akmal Hussan cannot save it.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: First PC of the match for India! Gurjant does well to play the ball off the foot of his marker. Pakistan do not have a review but captain Umar Bhutta is asking the umpire to check it and is given a green card for his troubles.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: First big chance for India! Pakistan lose possession with a silly back pass. Nilakanta Sharma finds Karthi in the centre of the cricle. He takes a touch to create some space from his marker and fires in a powerful shot. It’s straight at Pakistani goalkeeper Akmal Hussain who saves it.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: Pakistan know a draw will take them through and are playing positively. India still finding their rhythm. Though they have been on the back foot so far, they have the quality to turn it up quickly. Needs to be seen for how long Pakistan can sustain this level of play.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: Pakistan burn their review asking for a penalty corner for an Indian foot in the circle. It hit Manpreet’s stick and went behind.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: India have been lax in their passing so far as Vivek cannot find Mandeep. Pakistan break on the counter with Manpreet having to commit a foul to stop it. Jugraj Singh gets a green card for an earlier foul.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: Pakistan have started strongly here with India not finding their passes so far. They have penetrated the circle a couple of times but haven’t been able to trouble the keeper.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: What a save from Pathak! Muhammad Khan Sufiyan’s flick is destine for the top left corner but Pathak puts his stick out and saves it!
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: Shahid Abdul bundles the ball in from close range! Krishan Pathak reviews it immediately. Replays show that the ball looped up from Pathak onto Shahid’s chest before going into goal. The goal has been reversed but Pakistan win a PC.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: And we have push-back in Chennai as India clash against Pakistan for the 179th time!
India vs Pakistan: It’s a packed house at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin making an appearance.
How PAK, KOR and JPN can qualify for semis
If teams are tied on points the tie will be broken in the following order: goal difference, goals for, head-to-head result, field goals scored and penalty shootoout
All three have five points with only goal difference separating them. Should Pakistan draw tonight, they will make it to the semis along with Korea. However, should they lose, they would need to ensure that their margin of defeat in less than two goals.
PAK on five points with GD of -1 and four field goals scored
KOR on five points with GD of -1 and two field goals scored
JPN on five points with GD of -2 and four field goals scored
If Pakistan win or draw, they will progress to the semi-final and face India again
If Pakistan lose 1-0, they will finish sixth behind Korea and Japan with a goal difference of -2 with Japan finishing fourth having scored more goals
If Pakistan lose 1-2 and score from a penalty corner, they will end up with the same goal difference, goals for, goals against and field goals scored as Japan (four each). In this scenario, there will be a penalty shootout between Japan and Pakistan
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Indian hockey.
It’s the big match tonight! India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their final group match of the tournament with a lot at stake. While India and Malaysia have secured their places in the semi-final, two spots are still up for grabs with Pakistan, Korea and Japan fighting for it.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
