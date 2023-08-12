Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs Malaysia final Live: Aminudin gives visitors 3-1 lead
HT, India 1-3 Malaysia: Well that was a brilliant quarter of hockey from Malaysia. Took the game for India and the hosts obliged by buckling under pressure and conceding silly chances. Craig Fulton has a big half time team talk to give now.
Q2, India 1-3 Malaysia: Malaysia double their advantage! Muhammad Aminudin with a powerful drag flick straight into the bottom corner! Sreejesh too late to stick his boot out. The umpire goes to the TV umpire to check if the ball was stopped outside the circle. Yep, it was. India shellshocked!
Q2, India 1-2 Malaysia: The Speedy Tigers are all over India as they win another PC.
Q2, India 1-2 Malaysia: India a bit dazed now. It’s still quarter two but they are rushing a bit and going for hopeful passes rather than patiently waiting for openings.
Q2, India 1-2 Malaysia: India losing their head a bit now. Jugraj makes a tackle from behind giving away a needless PC. Fortunately for him and India, Najmi Jazlan’s drag flick is wide off the post.
Q2, India 1-2 Malaysia: Two big chances for India in quick succession. Vivek Sagar Prasad stings Hafizudding Othman’s glove with a ferocious drive. Moments later, Mandeep does well to get past his marker before unleashing a reverse shot. It however, sails well above goal.
Q2, India 1-2 Malaysia: Manpreet is cynically brought down by Hasan Azuan giving India a one-man advantage for two minutes. That, however, does not last long as Sukhjeet picks up a green card himself and it’s 10v10 again.
Q2, India 1-2 Malaysia: Razie Rahim gives Malaysia the lead! Rahim aims for Sreejesh’s left but the ball takes a huge deflection off Amit Rohidas’ stick and flies to the top corner on Sreejesh’s right. The Indian keeper had no time to react at all. Rohidas not having a good day having had a hand in both the Malaysian goal.
Q2, India 1-1 Malaysia: PC for Malaysia as the ball hits Sumit on the foot from close range. India appeal the decision claiming that there was a Malaysian back stick. The review is unsuccessful and India lose their review.
Q2, India 1-1 Malaysia: Not the best of starts in Q2 for India as Gurjant picks up a green card and India are down to 10 for two minutes. India playing a low block now.
End of Q1, India 1-1 Malaysia: Chance for India to retake the lead with less than a minute left in the quarter. Karthi once again does well to win a PC. The first attempt from Harmanpreet is blocked illegally by the rusher. The second attempt does not come as Hardik Singh fumbles with the injection. Malaysia hold on to end the quarter on level terms.
Q1, India 1-1 Malaysia: Malaysia hit back! Amit Rohidas gives the ball away cheaply while trying to take the ball away from the circle. He bangs into Faizal Saari. The umpire plays the advantage with Hasan Azuan driving towards goal. He flicks it up where Abu Kamal Azrai turns it in. Game on!
Q1, India 1-0 Malaysia: Jugraj gives India the lead! Karthi Selvam does well to draw the foul on the edge of the circle. Harmanpreet is off the pitch which gives Jugraj the chance to step up and deliver. And boy does he deliver! From the centre of the circle, he almost curls the ball into the side of the net. Super goal!
Q1, India 0-0 Malaysia: Some sustained spell of possession for India in the Malaysian half now. Jarmanpreet does well in the circle and fires in a pass at goal. There’s a goalmouth scramble before Malaysia put it away. Moments later, Harmanpreet slaps a pass towards goal from just inside the 23m line. Sukhjeet does not get the touch and so even though the ball is in goal, it does not count.
Q1, India 0-0 Malaysia: Malaysia pressing India high up and forcing turnovers. In the tournament so far, India have looked to sit back in the first quarter and figure out their opposition before stepping it up in the subsequent quarters.
Q1, India 0-0 Malaysia: It is the Malaysians who have first sight at goal. Abu Kamal Azrai beats Jarmanpreet Singh on the left and cuts inside the circle and shoots. Fortunately for India, the shot is well wide of goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Malaysia: And we have pushback! Malaysia get us underway in the final, after a false start.
India vs Malaysia: India and Malaysia come out to a rapturous welcome from the thousands who have come to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. The players are greeted by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin among others. The national anthems are sung passionately and we are minutes away from pushback here.
India vs Malaysia, India coach Craig Fulton: We have done well to get to the final. We played some good hockey in the semi-final but in high-performance sports, you have to do it all over again. Malaysia are the form team apart from us so it should be a good match
India vs Malaysia, Malaysia coach Arul Anthoni: We enjoy playing India. We want to play against top teams and India is one fo them. We need to be faster tonight
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Indian hockey.
It’s the final day of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy! Hosts India take on Malaysia in the final looking to win their fourth title. Harmanpreet Singh and Co are favourites to win tonight, having remained unbeaten throughout the tournament – winning five matches and drawing once. India have scored 25 goals in the tournament while conceding only five. They also beat their opponents tonight, Malaysia, 5-0 when they met in the group stage.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
