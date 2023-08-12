FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Watch, Fifa Women’s World Cup: Australia win marathon shootout in quarter-final vs France Co-hosts Australia reached their first-ever World Cup semi-final after beating France 7-6 on penalties. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Australia celebrate winning the penalty shootout against France in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup | AFP A marathon shootout with 20 penalties, making it the longest in World Cup history! 🤯WATCH ▶️Australia 🇦🇺 win 7-6 win on penalties ⚽️#FIFAWWC #BeyondGreatness #StreamingLiveOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/OUo1FHbQNQ— FanCode (@FanCode) August 12, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup Australia France