FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Watch, Fifa World Cup: Olga Carmona scored a stunning goal to send Spain to the final Carmona scored in the 89th minute, in what was only her second international goal. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Olga Carmona (jersey No 19) celebrates after scoring what was the winner in the semi-final between Spain and Sweden | Michael Bradley / AFP Fifa Women’s World Cup: Spain pip Sweden late in a thrilling contest to reach first finalCarmohmyword! 😳☄️Olga Carmona decided this #FIFAWWC Semi-Final with an absolute screamer. Gets it from the corner, sets it up quickly and hits it perfectly 🚀 Is this one a #HyundaiGOTT2023 contender for you? Stay tuned for the voting after the tournament!@Hyundai_Global pic.twitter.com/zoYtk62b6u— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Fifa Women's World Cup Olga Carmona Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Football Spain vs Sweden