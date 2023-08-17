India opened their medal tally at the ISSF World Championship with a bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol team event on Thursday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The trio of Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema shot a combined 1734 to finish behind gold medallists China (1749) and silver medallists Germany (1743).

China won both the air pistol individual golds on the day and are currently on top of the leader-board with four gold medals.

In the individual 10m air pistol event, Narwal was the best-placed Indian shooting 579 in qualification for a 17th place finish. He missed qualifying for the finals by three points. Singh was a place behind with 578 while Cheema finished 26th with a qualifying round score of 577.

In the women’s 10m air pistol individual competition, Esha Singh shot 572 to finish 32nd to miss out on qualification by four points. Palak shot a 570 to finish 40th while Divya TS shot a score of 566, finishing 66th overall.

Friday will see the conclusion of the men’s and women’s skeet qualifications as well as the final of the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

In the 10m air rifle mixed team event, India will be represented by the pairs of Mehuli Ghosh-Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ramita-Divyansh Singh Panwar.