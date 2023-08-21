India’s Sumit, on Sunday, won the silver medal in men’s 60kg Greco-Roman at the 2023 U-20 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan.

The Indian lost 4-13 to Armenia’s Suren Aghajanyan by technical superiority in the final.

Earlier on Saturday, Sumit had reached final following a 10-0 technical superiority win over Iran’s Amirreza Dehbozorgi in the semi-finals after defeating Poland’s Olivier Skrzypczak and Kazakhstan’s Saifulla Kurman in the quarter-finals and pre-quarters respectively.

Sumit’s silver medal finish was India’s second Greco-Roman medal in Amman. Deepak Punia had won the bronze in 77kg on Saturday.

This also brings an end to India’s campaign at the U-20 World Wrestling Championships with a total of 14 medals.

India won the women’s team title, thanks to three gold medals from Antim Panghal (53kg), Priya Malik (76kg), and Savita (62kg).

The Indian men’s freestyle team finished with an overall bronze with Mohit Kumar clinching the 61kg gold.

Indian medal winners at U-20 World C'ships

Name Medal Event
Antim Panghal Gold Women's 53kg
Savita Gold Women's 62kg
Priya Malik Gold Women's 76kg
Mohit Kumar Gold Freestyle 61kg
Sumit Silver Greco-Roman 60kg
Sagar Jaglan Silver Freestyle 79kg
Antim Silver Women's 65kg
Deepak Punia Bronze Greco-Roman 77kg
Jaideep Bronze Freestyle 74kg
Deepak Chahal Bronze Freestyle 96kg
Rajat Ruhal Bronze Freestyle 125kg
Reena Bronze Women's 57kg
Arju Bronze Women's 68kg
Harshita Bronze