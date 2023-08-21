The Indian junior women’s hockey team came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw against England at the Four Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday. Hina Bano (6’), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (49’) and Mumtaz Khan (53’) scored a goal each for India. Martha Le Huray (4’, 19’), and Beth Alexander (9’) were on target for England.

The first quarter commenced with high-octane action unfolding on both ends of the pitch. England began the match on a strong note with Le Huray scoring a field goal in the fourth minute of the game and putting India on the back foot. India, however, responded quickly with an equalizer through a Bano field goal. Alexander doubled England’s lead after successfully converting a penalty corner. At the end of the first quarter, England were leading by 2-1.

India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score but England extended their lead with Le Huray finding the back of the net once again in the 19th minute. At half-time, England were leading by 3-1.

With no goals in the third quarter, England held on to the lead that kept them in control of the match.

In the fourth quarter, trailing by two goals, India began making attacking moves to try and cover the deficit. Pisal got India back in the game scoring a fine field goal in the 49th minute. High on confidence after scoring the second goal, the Indian team kept England under pressure by attacking rigorously. Khan then found the back of the net after successfully converting a penalty corner with the match ending in a 3-3 draw.

India will next take on Spain on Tuesday, August 22 at 3:45PM IST.