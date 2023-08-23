Amanpreet Singh won the men’s 25m standard pistol, to give India their fifth gold of the ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday. India also won bronze in the women’s 25m standard pistol team event earlier.

India have secured five gold and four bronze medals and are second in the medal tally behind China, who lead with 24 medals, 13 of them being gold.

Amanpreet shot 577 in the men’s standard pistol, a clear three points ahead of Korean Lee Gunhyeok, who shot 574 to win silver. Kevin Chapon of France won bronze with the same score as Lee’s but with lesser inner 10s than the Korean.

The Indian team comprising Harsh Gupta (fourth with 573) and Akshay Jain (545) besides Amanpreet, however, narrowly missed a team medal, finishing fourth behind China, Germany and Korea, with a combined total of 1695.

In the individual women’s 25m standard pistol event, nobody out of Tiyana (11th with 538), Yashita Shokeen (12th with 536) or Kritika Sharma (14th with 527) were able to medal individually. However, the trio did win the team bronze with a combined score of 1601. China won gold and Azerbaijan won silver.