The official warm-up fixtures for all 10 teams at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 have been announced.
The matches will be held from September 29 to October 3 across three venues in India — Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.
As at previous ICC Cricket World Cup events, warm-up fixtures will be 50 overs per side, but will not carry ODI status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad in these matches.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 when defending champions England face New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which will also be the venue for the final on November 19.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures
(All matches start at 14h 00 IST):
Friday 29 September
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Saturday 30 September
India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Monday 2 October
England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Tuesday 3 October
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.