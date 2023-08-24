Persistent rain meant the third and final Twenty20 International between Ireland and India at Malahide on Wednesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Bad weather meant even the toss did not take place, with the outfield still damp when the umpires finally called off all attempts to get the Dublin game underway three hours after the scheduled 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) start.

India took the series 2-0 after a two-run win on the DLS method in the opener was followed by a 33-run victory in the second T20.

Jasprit Bumrah, the India captain, was named player of the series for four wickets in two games at an average of 9.75. This was his first appearance in nearly a year following back surgery.

India are next in action in the Asia Cup, with their first game against arch-rivals and tournament co-hosts Pakistan on September 2.

Ireland face England in a three-match one-day international series starting on September 20 in Leeds.