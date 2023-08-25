Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, on Thursday, finished 11th in the men’s final at the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 21-year-old registered a best effort of 7.77m and failed to advance to the top eight.

Aldrin, who had qualified for the final in the 12th and final spot with a best of 8m, fouled his first two attempts in the final.

The Tamil Nadu born athlete then came up with 7.77m – his final effort in the competition. This was a far cry from his personal best of 8.42m, which was the 2023 world lead until Wayne Pinnock overhauled it during the qualification round.

The reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou took home the gold medal with a best effort of 8.52m with his final jump. The Jamaican duo of Pinnock and Tajay Gayle won the silver and bronze medal respectively.

The other Indian competitor in long jump Murali Sreeshankar had failed to reach the final with a best leap of 7.74m in the qualification round.

The only other Indian competing on Thursday, Ram Baboo, finished 27th in the men’s 35km racewalk, clocking 2:39:07 hrs. This despite spending more than three minutes in the penalty box for losing his form towards the end of the race.

Baboo holds a personal best of 2:29:56 in the event.