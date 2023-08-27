athletics world championships Watch, Athletics World C’ships: The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team set a new Asian record in heats The Indian quartet clocked 2:59.05 to break Japan’s Asian record. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 38 minutes ago The Indian men's 4x400m relay team celebrate after the race | Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters Athletics World C’ships 2023: India set new Asian record to reach men’s 4x400m relay finalThe Indian 4x400m Relay Team breaks the Asian Record at #WACBudapest23 with a timing of 2:59.05s and qualifies for the final. ⚡️📹: @JioCinema #Budapest23 #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WleJo73vdt— Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Athletics World Championships 2023 World Athletics Championships Muhammad Anas Yahiya Amoj Jacob Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi Rajesh Ramesh Indian athletics Athletics