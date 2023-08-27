Athletics World C’ships live: Neeraj, Manu, Jena in men’s javelin throw final
Live updates from the men’s javelin throw, steeplechase and men’s 4x400m relay events at the Athletics World Championships, Budapest.
Men’s javelin final: Not the best of starts for Neeraj as he throws well below 80m. He duly steps out of the line to make sure that attempt is not recorder against his name.
Men’s javelin final: Finland’s Oliver Helander gets things underway with a throw of 83.38m. Jakub Vladjech is up next and puts down a throw of 82.59. Poland’s Dawid Wegner at third manages to throw 78.19m.
Men’s javelin final: Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, is undoubtedly the favourite tonight. And he showed why when he qualified for the final on Friday with an 88.77m throw with his first attempt. No other athlete qualified for the final with just one throw. Chopra’s biggest challenges will be Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and Germany’s Julian Weber.
Nadeem and Chopra have had a friendly rivalry on the field although the Pakistani has never beaten the Indian. He, however, is capable to coming up with big throws when it counts like the massive 86.79m he threw on Friday to qualify second behind Neeraj and the 90.18m he threw with his fifth attempt to win the 2022 Commonwealth Games title.
It is day nine of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary and there will be three finals featuring Indians. All eyes will, of course, be on Neeraj Chopra who will compete in the men’s javelin throw. Competing with him will also be Indian javelin throwers Kishore Jena and D P Manu. Additionally, Parul Chaudhary will feature in the women’s 3000m steeplechase while the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team will be hoping to make history in the final.
Indians in finals tonight
Men’s javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Kumar Jena at 11.45 pm IST
Women’s 3000m steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary at 12.35 am IST
Men’s 4x400m relay at 1.07 am IST