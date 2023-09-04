Rohan Bopanna reached the quarter-final of the men’s doubles event at the US Open for the sixth time on Sunday.

The 43-year-old Indian and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden – the sixth seeds – came up with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6) win over the all-British team of Julian Cash and Henry Patten.

Later, Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi lost 2-6, 5-7 to the American team of Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton.

Bopanna and Ebden worked well in the first set of their men’s doubles match, breaking Julian Cash’s serve at 3-3 to take the lead. Bopanna would eventually serve out the set.

In the second, Ebden’s serve was broken – only the first time in the US Open this season that the Indo-Australian duo had dropped serve. They did eventually break back, but lost in the tie break.

Neither team could find a decisive break in the third set, calling for a Match Tiebreak (first to 10 points with a difference of two).

Ebden and Bopanna showed their experience in racing to a 4-0 lead and then held on to win the tiebreak 10-6 and secure a spot in the quarter-final.

They will next take on the winners of the match between top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski and the American team of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

In the mixed doubles match, Sutjiadi’s serve was broken twice in the opening set for the Americans to win 6-2. In the second, the Indonesian’s serve was broken again when she was serving at 5-5, giving Shelton the chance to serve out the match.