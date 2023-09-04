Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten as India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-hit match to enter the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.

Chasing a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method revised target of 145 in 23 overs after a rain interruption, India reached home with 17 balls to spare in Pallekele. Rohit (74*) and Gill (67*) stood strong for the men in blue.

Earlier in the day, Nepal were bowled out for 230 after Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 58.

The 50-over tournament is seen as a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India but rain has played spoilsport, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.

India’s opening match against Pakistan, who were the first team to move into the next round, was abandoned after just one innings.

In their second outing, India were 17-0 in 2.1 overs when heavy rain forced players out of the ground and the field totally covered.

Ground staff worked tirelessly to make the ground ready for play again.

Rohit and Gill came out roaring and hit a string of boundaries to reach their respective half-centuries and race to the target. Rohit smashed five sixes in his 59-ball knock.

Nepal, who are still finding their feet in international cricket having got ODI status in 2018, put up an impressive show after Sheikh’s fifty helped the team to a respectable total.

Nepal lost their way after a strong start by Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel (38) but the middle and lower-order fought back.

Number eight Sompal Kami smashed 48 before the innings ended in 48.2 overs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

A clinical performance with the bat from #TeamIndia! 👌 👌



Captain Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill scored cracking unbeaten fifties to seal India's 1⃣0⃣-wicket win over Nepal 🙌 🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/i1KYESEMV1 #AsiaCup2023 | #INDvNEP pic.twitter.com/DST0ck4FLp — BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2023

8 - @ImRo45's unbeaten 74-run knock brought up his 8th 50+ score in the Asia Cup (ODI), outright 2nd highest by any #TeamIndia batter in the competition (S. Tendulkar - 9); he also became the India batter with the most 6s in the competition - 22 (S. Raina - 18). Class. #INDvNEP pic.twitter.com/n7ug59FthZ — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) September 4, 2023

Highest opening partnership for India men in Asia Cup:



210 - Rohit & Dhawan v PAK, 2018

161 - Tendulkar & Prabhakar v SL, 1995

142* - Rohit & Gill v NEP, 2023 (so far)#INDvNEP #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/yxO66tV54t — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 4, 2023

Watching Rohit Sharma on the field is always a nostalgic throwback to gully cricket in Mumbai. Whether it’s the way he tries to get the attention of his bowler or the way he pulls up his bowler as if to say, “why couldn’t you do that earlier” after he’s taken a wicket #INDvNEP pic.twitter.com/uBXOY0UStH — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 4, 2023

This is the score where Nepal should be proud of. From playing fast bowling to good running between the wicket was top notch. India’s fielding was pretty lethargic to say the least. #IndvsNep — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 4, 2023

So refreshing to see a emerging cricket nation with mostly home grown quality players with guts. Nepal today showed it has potential and great future. #IndvsNep — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 4, 2023

Most 50+ scores by Indians in Asia Cup:



10 - ROHIT SHARMA

9 - Sachin Tendulkar

8 - Virat Kohli#INDvNEP pic.twitter.com/vGWJIjfgBf — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 4, 2023

Nepal play only 2 matches in this Asia Cup - in 2 different countries and 2 different opponents never played before.



1st match

First ever ODI in Pakistan

First ever ODI against Pakistan



2nd match

First ever ODI in Sri Lanka

First ever ODI against India#INDvNEP #AsiaCup — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 4, 2023

Shot of the day.



The six by hitman with a flick-sweep. pic.twitter.com/lRQ4tTPFnr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2023

Ind progress to Super4s and Nepal will progress a lot in international cricket. So so impressive - Also not a team made up of expats unlike many other Asian teams - A passionate country that will regularly produce talent l. Now for opportunities which they should get .. #INDvNEP — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 4, 2023

With inputs from AFP