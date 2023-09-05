KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have shrugged off injury concerns to make it to India’s 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

The Indian squad will be led by captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya serving as his deputy. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will be India’s top order batters along with Sharma.

The middle order batters in the squad feature Rahul, Iyer, Pandya, Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Rahul and Kishan are also India’s wicket-keeping options.

The pace bowling attack, which will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, also features Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm spinner Axar Patel are India’s spin bowling options with Jadeja.

Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, Tilak Verma and pace bowler Prasidh Krishna have missed the cut for the squad. The trio are with the Indian team in Sri Lanka at the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

More to follow