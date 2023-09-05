Quinton de Kock’s pending retirement was revealed during the announcement of South Africa’s 15-man squad in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, where South Africa start a five-match ODI series against Australia on Thursday.

Promising fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, 22, is one of eight players who will be playing in their first World Cup.

He appeared emotional when his name was announced at a ceremony in his hometown.

“He’s got fire in his belly,” said coach Rob Walter.

Fellow fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who had not initially been named in an 18-man squad for the series against Australia, was selected after struggling with a left knee injury.

South Africa named six fast bowlers in their squad and only two specialist spin bowlers.

“Our strength has been in fast bowling and we want to be able to have four high-quality fast bowlers on the park in most situations,” said Walter. “That is why we have gone with extra fast bowlers.”

South Africa’s first World Cup match will be against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7.

Asked about South Africa’s prospects after a pattern of falling short in previous World Cups, captain Temba Bavuma said: “It’s about playing good cricket for a five to seven week period.”

South Africa released four players from their initial 18-man squad for the series against Australia -– young batters Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, left-arm spin bowler Bjorn Fortuin and injured all-rounder Wayne Parnell.

“People might see this series as a warm-up for the World Cup but it is an important series on its own,” said Bavuma. “Playing against Australia is always special.”

“Quinny has been a magnificent player for South Africa in 50-over cricket,” said Walter in backing De Kock, 30, to finish his ODI career in style.

De Kock will play in Australia’s Big Bash League in December, which will clash with a one-day series against India.

A former captain in all three international formats, De Kock retired from Test cricket in 2022.

De Kock will remain available for T20 internationals.

Walter said there was “still water to go under the bridge” regarding De Kock’s availability for a T20I series against India, which will precede the ODI series.

“In the ever-changing world of cricket there is going to be an inevitable clash between leagues and international cricket,” said Walter.

“If we aren’t flexible we are going to lose players from the international game.”