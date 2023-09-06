India’s Shubham Todkar finished third in men’s 61kg Group D on his World Weightlifting Championships debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Todkar registered a total lift of 269kg - 119kg in snatch and 150kg in clean and jerk, in the competition.

Though he finished third in his group, Todkar won’t receive any medals. The lifters in each weight categories are classified based on their entries. Those with higher weight lifts are placed in Group A, followed by Group B, C, D and so on.

Mirabai withdraws after weigh-in

Meanwhile the former world champion Mirabai Chanu, as expected, withdrew from the competition following the weigh-in in women’s 49kg Group D.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics medallist had registered for the competition at a mere 60kg. She is reported to have taken this decision to keep herself fit for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games.