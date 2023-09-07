Indian boxed Akash Kumar defeated Wasim Abusal of Palestine to reach the men’s 57kg final at the 2023 Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

Kumar started the bout aggressively and looked in control from the first round itself. Abusal tried to counter attack in the second round but managed little success as the Indian continued his relentless punches and left no room for error.

Kumar, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, eventually secured an unanimous 5-0 victory. He will now play his final bout on Saturday in an attempt to secure the gold medal.

Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) and Manju Rani (50kg) will be in action on Friday for their semi-final bouts.