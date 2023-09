The schedule for the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League was announced on Thursday with bitter rivals Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC slated to go up against each other in the season opener at Kochi on September 21.

This development comes just hours after Football Sports Development Limited, the organisers of ISL, declined All India Football Federation’s request to delay the league by a few days to accomodate player releases for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The upcoming season of the ISL will see participation from a total of 12 teams — the highest ever in the 10-year history of the tournament.

Punjab FC, the I-League champions from the last year, have been promoted and will make their ISL debut in a match against defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The schedule has been announced only for the first half of the season until December 29. The fixtures for the remainder of the season are expected to be released later this year.

All matches will kick-off at 8pm IST with Saturdays hosting double headers starting from 5:30pm IST.