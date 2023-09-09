Indian boxers Manju Rani and Manish Kaushik stormed into the finals with identical unanimous wins on friday at the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Manish (63kg) started the day for India against Afghanistan’s Mohammad Sarwari. The 2019 World Championship bronze medalist used his experience and was at his attacking best throughout the three rounds to outplay his opponent enroute the 5-0 victory.

Manish will now be up against Palestine’s Mohammed Soud in the finals.

Manju Rani (50kg) showed a similar display of domination when she stepped in the ring against Petra Mezei of Hungary. Manju, the 2019 World Championship silver medalist, with her quick moment and powerful punches proved to be too strong for the opponent as she sailed through to the finals with a convincing 5-0 win.

She will now face Sadia Bromand of Afghanistan in her quest to secure the gold medal.

Manju Rani (50kg), Barun Singh Shagolshem (51kg), Vinakshi (57kg), Akash Kumar (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) will all be in action later today for their finals bout.