Asia Cup 2023 Watch: Shaheen Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, presents gift for son Jasprit Bumrah returned to the team on Sunday after missing the match against Nepal due to the delivery of his child. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi (R) after the Super Four match at the Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter / PCB Spreading joy 🙌Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023