At this stage of his career, Novak Djokovic is well versed with the trophy presentation ceremony at the end of a Grand Slam final. He has won 24 after all.
And as he strode up the makeshift podium on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to collect his fourth US Open trophy, the accolade came with yet another set of records that the 36-year-old broke, with his win over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday.
Djokovic now has levelled Margaret Court’s all-time record of most singles Grand Slam titles, after going one better than Serena Williams’ Open Era record.
Watch: How Novak Djokovic celebrated each of his 24 Grand Slam titles
All-time list of most singles Grand Slam titles
|Player
|Number of singles Grand Slam titles
|Margaret Court
|24
|Novak Djokovic
|24
|Serena Williams
|23
|Rafael Nadal
|22
|Steffi Graf
|22
|Roger Federer
|20
By reaching the final on Sunday, he reached a 36th Grand Slam final, overtaking Chris Evert’s previous record of 35. And with his quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz, he overtook Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of 46 Grand Slam semi-finals, setting the new mark at 47 – for now.
At the French Open this year, he became the first man and fourth player (after Court, Williams, and Graff) to win each of the four Grand Slams at least three times.
At the US Open, he became the only man to win three Majors in a single season four times (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023), beating Federer’s record (2004, 2006, 2007).
Djokovic's Grand Slam tally
|Event
|Total
|Years won
|Australian Open
|10*
|2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023
|French Open
|3
|2016, 2021, 2023
|Wimbledon
|7
|2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022
|US Open
|4
|2011, 2015, 2018, 2023
At the start of the US Open, Djokovic needed to just get to the second round to overtake Carlos Alcaraz as the new world No 1.
He already owns the men’s record of being the longest serving men’s singles world No 1 – he had first reached the rank in July 2011 – since the computerised ranking system was introduced in 1973.
List of top 5 longest serving men's world No 1
|Player
|Weeks as world No 1
|Consecutive weeks as No 1
|Novak Djokovic
|390
|122
|Roger Federer
|310
|237
|Pete Sampras
|286
|102
|Ivan Lendl
|270
|157
|Jimmy Connors
|268
|160
Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam titles
|Tournament
|Opponent
|Score
|US Open 2023
|Daniil Medvedev
|6--3, 7--6 (5), 6--3
|French Open 2023
|Casper Ruud
|7–6 (1), 6–3, 7–5
|Australian Open 2023
|Stefano Tsitsipas
|6–3, 7–6 (4), 7–6 (5)
|Wimbledon 2022
|Nick Kyrgios
|4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6 (3)
|Wimbledon 2021
|Matteo Berrettini
|6–7 (4), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3
|French Open 2021
|Stefano Tsitsipas
|6–7 (6), 2–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4
|Australian Open 2021
|Daniil Medvedev
|7–5, 6–2, 6–2
|Australian Open 2020
|Dominic Thiem
|6–4, 4–6, 2–6, 6–3, 6–4
|Wimbledon 2019
|Roger Federer
|7–6 (5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12 (3)
|Australian Open 2019
|Rafael Nadal
|6–3, 6–2, 6–3
|US Open 2018
|Juan Martin del Potro
|6–3, 7–6 (4), 6–3
|Wimbledon 2018
|Kevin Anderson
|6–2, 6–2, 7–6 (3)
|French Open 2016
|Andy Murray
|3–6, 6–1, 6–2, 6–4
|Australian Open 2016
|Andy Murray
|6–1, 7–5, 7–6 (3)
|US Open 2015
|Roger Federer
|6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
|Wimbledon 2015
|Roger Federer
|7–6 (1), 6–7 (10), 6–4, 6–3
|Australian Open 2015
|Andy Murray
|7–6 (5), 6–7 (4), 6–3, 6–0
|Wimbledon 2014
|Roger Federer
|6–7 (7), 6–4, 7–6 (4), 5–7, 6–4
|Australian Open 2013
|Andy Murray
|6–7 (2), 7–6 (3), 6–3, 6–2
|Australian Open 2012
|Rafael Nadal
|5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7 (5), 7–5
|US Open 2011
|Rafael Nadal
|6–2, 6–4, 6–7 (3), 6–1
|Wimbledon 2011
|Rafael Nadal
|6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
|Australian Open 2011
|Andy Murray
|6–4, 6–2, 6–3
|Australian Open 2008
|Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
|4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6 (2)