💯 NUMBER 4️⃣7️⃣



King @imVkohli, take a bow! 🙌😍

Legendary knock by the modern day great. #Pakistan truly gets the best out of the King!



Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnStar, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network#INDvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/7BfKckU1AO