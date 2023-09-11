Asia Cup 2023 Watch, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli scores his 47th ODI century against Pakistan Virat Kohli brought up his 47th ODI century as well as became only the fifth batter to reach 13,000 ODI runs. Scroll Staff An hour ago Virat Kohli celebrates his 47th ODI century against Pakistan at the 2023 Asia Cup | Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP 💯 NUMBER 4️⃣7️⃣King @imVkohli, take a bow! 🙌😍Legendary knock by the modern day great. #Pakistan truly gets the best out of the King!Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnStar, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network#INDvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/7BfKckU1AO— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Asia Cup Virat Kohli Cricket India v/s Pakistan