India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Both India and defending champions Sri Lanka have won one match each in the Super Fours stage. While India beat Pakistan on Tuesday, Sri Lanka secured a 21-run win over Bangladesh. The winner of today’s match will all but secure their place in the final.

Colombo centurions Virat Kohli, KL Rahul shine bright on a rainy day against Pakistan

India’s 228-run win over Pakistan has given them a healthy net run rate of 4.560 and a win in either of their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would be enough to secure their place in the final.

India have made one change to their squad with spinner Axar Patel replacing pacer Shardul Thakur. The dry pitch, Sharma said, called for having a third spinner in Patel.

KL Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 111 against Pakistan in his comeback to the Indian team, stays in the Indian line-up after the BCCI announced that Shreyas Iyer is still recovering from back spasms and has been advised rest by the BCCI’s medical team.

UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasms. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iIDJEWZBea — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2023

Sri Lanka have named an unchanged side.

While rain hampered India’s match against Pakistan, which took two days to finish, heavy rains are not expected for today’s match.

Super Fours points table Team Matches Won Lost Tie/no result Points Net run rate India 1 1 0 0 2 4.560 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 2 0.420 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 -1.892 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0.749