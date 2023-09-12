Newly-crowned Indonesia Masters champion Kiran George failed to make the cut to the Hong Kong Open main draw after bowing out of the men’s singles qualification round on Tuesday.

Although the Indian defeated Yu Jen Chi of Chinese Taipei in the qualifiers’ first round (21-15 21-17), Malaysia’s Jun Hao Leong defeated George 20-22 21-14 14-21 in the second round of qualification.

Additionally, Mithun Manjunath and Ravi were also defeated by Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan. While Manjunath lost 20-22 15-21 in the opening round, Ravi was defeated 15-21 14-21 in the second round.

However, Malvika Bansod advanced to the main draw in the women’s singles event as did the women’s doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand.

Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand retired due to injury midway through the match with a 14-21 10-11 lead, allowing Bansod to progress further.

Jolly and Gopichand defeated Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen of the Netherlands 21-15 16-21 21-16 to move forward to the second round of the main event.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, the other Indian women’s doubles team, defeated N Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil with a scoreline of 21-16, 21-14 to advance to the main draw. They will face Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hsin Lee and Chun Hsun Teng in the first round.

Mixed doubles duo Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa defeated Alvin Morada and Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo of the Philippines 21-14 21-15 to also secure their place in the main draw.