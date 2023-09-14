The Indian challenge at the Hong Kong Open ended on Thursday after straight-games losses to the two women’s doubles from the country who were still active in the competition.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 18-21, 7-21 to top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan.

Earlier, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 8-21, 14-21 to Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia.

The Indonesian duo had a flying start to the match, taking a 5-0 lead in the opening game which set the tone for a quick first game win.

The second game was a bit tighter, as both teams remained close to each other on the scoreline, with the Indian team drawing level at 7-7. However, at 9-8 to the Indonesians, the South East Asian duo won six points on the trot to lead 15-8 and comfortably held out for the win.

Crasto and Ponnappa, meanwhile, had started the competition in the qualification stage.

The opening game was a tight affair as both teams remained within two points of each other, often drawing level. However, at 13-13 Matsumoto and Nagahara won four points on the trot to widen the gap, which they would hold on to before taking the first game.

In the second game, with the Japanese team trailing 2-3, the top seeds won the next nine points to go up 11-3. They then went on a six-point streak to lead 17-5 before securing the match and ending the Indian campaign.