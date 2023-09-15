India will bowl first in their Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday with Tilak Varma set to make his One Day International debut for India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first in their last Super Four stage match in a bid to acclimatise the team to chasing under the lights.

India have qualified for the final having won both their previous Super Four matches while Bangladesh have lost both their matches. Though it is a dead rubber, both sides have the chance to test their bench strength going into the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

KL Rahul announced his return from injury with a swashbuckling ton against Pakistan while Jasprit Bumrah has also hit the ground running on his return.

The same, however, cannot be said about Shreyas Iyer. The middle-order batter was cleared to play at the Asia Cup after completing his rehabilitation following a back surgery. However, he suffered from back spasms before the Super Fours tie against Pakistan.

Iyer is still unfit to play but India have made made five changes to their side with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Uadav and Mohammed Siraj being rested. Along with Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna have been included in the side.

All set for his ODI debut! 👌👌



Congratulations to Tilak Varma as he receives his #TeamIndia ODI cap from captain Rohit Sharma 👏 👏#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/kTwSEevAtn — BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2023

Bangladesh have been hit with multiple injuries to key players including Tamim Iqbal, Ebadot Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim will also be absent for their match against India after going back home to be with his wife and new-born child.

Super Fours points table Team Matches Won Lost Tie/No Result Points Net Run Rate India 2 2 0 0 4 2.690 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 4 -0.134 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 -1.283 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 -0.749