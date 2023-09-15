The All India Football Federation, on Friday, added Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga to the Indian team for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The AIFF will also conduct a medical test of Naorem Mahesh Singh before taking a decision to include him in the squad.

This ends weeks of speculations on which players will form the Indian team for the continental games.

Both Jhingan and Lalchungnunga were part of the team announced by the Kalyan Chaubey-led national federation last month. They were, however, dropped in a revised squad announced on Wednesday.

Both of them though found their names in a list released by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on the very next day, furthering the confusion.

While Mahesh was a part of the initial squad announced in August, Chinglensana, on the other hand, was not part of any of the squads announced prior to the final list announced earlier today.

The Indian federation and the Indian Super League clubs were at loggerheads for a long time regarding the release of players for the Asian Games.

The ISL season is slated to start from September 21 – two days after the Indian team starts its Asian Games campaign against hosts China. Since the continental games does not fall under the Fifa window, the clubs were unwilling to release their top players for the competition.