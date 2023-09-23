Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Asian Games open at a glittering ceremony in Hangzhou on Saturday, kickstarting a sporting behemoth that boasts more athletes than the Olympics.
After being delayed by a year due to China’s strict zero-Covid regime, more than 12,000 competitors from 45 nations across Asia and the Middle East are in the eastern city to compete in 40 sport.
Meanwhile, India have fielded a strong 655-member contingent, which is the largest by the country in the history of the competition.
Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain led the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games.
Here’s a look at pictures from the evening: