Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Asian Games open at a glittering ceremony in Hangzhou on Saturday, kickstarting a sporting behemoth that boasts more athletes than the Olympics.

After being delayed by a year due to China’s strict zero-Covid regime, more than 12,000 competitors from 45 nations across Asia and the Middle East are in the eastern city to compete in 40 sport.

Meanwhile, India have fielded a strong 655-member contingent, which is the largest by the country in the history of the competition.

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain led the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games.

Here’s a look at pictures from the evening:

Members of India's delegation take part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 23, 2023. | Credit: Ishara S.KODIKARA / AFP

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 23, 2023. | Credit: Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP

People watch the light show of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Games taking place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium from the promenade of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 23, 2023. | Credit: Hector RETAMAL / AFP