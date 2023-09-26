Following an unexpected gold in team dressage and a silver and bronze in sailing, the Indian contingent will look to add more medals to their tally on Wednesday.

Vidit Gujrathi, in chess, is in a prime position for a podium, whereas sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Sarvanan are also within a touching distance.

Shooting

Men’s Skeet Qualification Phase 2 – 6:30 am IST

Women’s Skeet Qualification Phase 2 – 6:30 am IST

25m Women’s Pistol Qualification Rapid – 6:30 am IST

Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification – 6:30 am IST

The Indian skeet and 25m pistol shooters will continue from where they left off on Tuesday, while the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions shooters will open their campaign.

Equestrian

Dressage Individual Intermediate I – 5:30 am IST

After winning a historic team gold, the Indian quartet of Sudpiti Hajela, Diyakriti Singh, Anush Agarwalla, and Hriday Chheda will carry on with their individual events on Wednesday.

3x3 Basketball

India men vs Macau – 12:10 pm IST

India women vs China – 4:55 pm IST

The Indian men’s 3x3 team will face off against Macau, whereas the women will take on China.

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s All-round Final – 12:30 pm IST

India’s lone gymnast at Hangzhou, Pranati Nayak will compete in the all-round final on Wednesday.

Basketball

India women vs Indonesia – 5:30 pm IST

The Indian women’s basketball team will take on Indonesia in their campaign opener.

Boxing

Men’s 63.5kg Preliminaries R16 – 1:15 pm IST

Men’s 92kg Preliminaries R16 – 1:30 pm IST

Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet will be the two Indian boxers in action on Wednesday.

Chess

Men’s Individual Round 8 – 12:30 pm IST

Women’s Individual Round 8 – 12:30 pm IST

Men’s Individual Round 9 - 2:30 pm IST

Women’s Individual Round 9 – 2:30 pm IST

All four of Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, and Harika Dronavalli will aim for a podium on the final two rounds of the individual events.

Track Cycling

Men’s Sprint Qualifying – 7:30 am IST

Women’s Keirin First Round Heat 1 – 7:56 am IST

Women’s Keirin First Round Heat 2 – 8:02 am IST

The Indian cyclists will be in action in individual events on Wednesday.

Esports



League of Legends Quarter-final – 11:30 am IST

The India League of Legends team will start their campaign against Vietnam directly in the quarter-finals.

Fencing

Men’s Foil Team Table of 16 – 6:30 am IST

Women’s Epee Team Table of 16 – 10:30 am IST

The Indian men’s foil and women’s epee teams will be in action.

Handball

India women vs Hong Kong – 4:30 pm IST

The Indian women’s handball team will take on Hong Kong.

Hockey

India women vs Singapore – 10:15 am IST

The Indian women’s hockey team will open their campaign against Singapore.

Sailing

Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil Quarter-final – 8:30 am IST

Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 Medal Race – 8:30 am IST

Men’s Kite IKA Formula 1 Semi-final – 9:30 am IST

Men’s Dinghy ILCA7 Medal Race – 9:30 am IST

Women’s Kite IKA Formula Kite – 10:00 am IST

The last few remaining Indian sailors will look to add to the country’s tally opened by Neha Thakur and Eabad Ali on Tuesday.

Squash

India men vs Kuwait – 7:30 am IST

India women vs Nepal – 7:30 am IST

India women vs Macau – 2:00 pm IST

India men vs Pakistan – 4:30 pm IST

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams will play two matches each on Wednesday.

Swimming

Women’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 – 7:35 am IST (estimated)

Women’s 100m Backstroke Heat 3 – 8:05 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 200m Freestyle Heat 3 – 8:25 am IST (estimated )

Men’s 200m Freestyle Heat 4 – 8:30 am IST (estimated )

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heat 1 – 8:34 am IST

The Indian swimmers would look to qualify for more finals, especially with the experienced Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel in fray.

Table Tennis

Men’s Doubles R64 – 1:30 pm IST

Mixed Doubles R32 – 3:50 pm IST

Mixed Doubles R32 – 4:25 pm IST

The Indian paddlers will start off their individual campaigns on Wednesday.

Tennis

Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 1 – 10 am IST

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Final 4 – 1:00 pm IST

Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 3 – 11:30 am IST

Mixed Doubles Round 3 – 1:30 pm IST

Mixed Doubles Round 3 – 1:00 pm IST

Sumit Nagal and Anikta Raina will be in action in their respective singles quarter-finals, whereas the men’s doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will also eye a semi-finals spot.

Wushu

Men’s Gunshu Final – 12:00 pm IST Rohit Jadhav

Men’s Daoshu Final – 6:30 am IST

Women’s 60kg Semi-Final – After 5:00 pm IST

Roshibina Naorem will compete in the women’s 60kg semi-final, while Rohit Jadhav will play both in men’s gunshu and daoshu final.