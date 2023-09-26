Following an unexpected gold in team dressage and a silver and bronze in sailing, the Indian contingent will look to add more medals to their tally on Wednesday.
Vidit Gujrathi, in chess, is in a prime position for a podium, whereas sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Sarvanan are also within a touching distance.
Shooting
Men’s Skeet Qualification Phase 2 – 6:30 am IST
Women’s Skeet Qualification Phase 2 – 6:30 am IST
25m Women’s Pistol Qualification Rapid – 6:30 am IST
Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification – 6:30 am IST
The Indian skeet and 25m pistol shooters will continue from where they left off on Tuesday, while the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions shooters will open their campaign.
Equestrian
Dressage Individual Intermediate I – 5:30 am IST
After winning a historic team gold, the Indian quartet of Sudpiti Hajela, Diyakriti Singh, Anush Agarwalla, and Hriday Chheda will carry on with their individual events on Wednesday.
3x3 Basketball
India men vs Macau – 12:10 pm IST
India women vs China – 4:55 pm IST
The Indian men’s 3x3 team will face off against Macau, whereas the women will take on China.
Artistic Gymnastics
Women’s All-round Final – 12:30 pm IST
India’s lone gymnast at Hangzhou, Pranati Nayak will compete in the all-round final on Wednesday.
Basketball
India women vs Indonesia – 5:30 pm IST
The Indian women’s basketball team will take on Indonesia in their campaign opener.
Boxing
Men’s 63.5kg Preliminaries R16 – 1:15 pm IST
Men’s 92kg Preliminaries R16 – 1:30 pm IST
Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet will be the two Indian boxers in action on Wednesday.
Chess
Men’s Individual Round 8 – 12:30 pm IST
Women’s Individual Round 8 – 12:30 pm IST
Men’s Individual Round 9 - 2:30 pm IST
Women’s Individual Round 9 – 2:30 pm IST
All four of Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, and Harika Dronavalli will aim for a podium on the final two rounds of the individual events.
Track Cycling
Men’s Sprint Qualifying – 7:30 am IST
Women’s Keirin First Round Heat 1 – 7:56 am IST
Women’s Keirin First Round Heat 2 – 8:02 am IST
The Indian cyclists will be in action in individual events on Wednesday.
Esports
League of Legends Quarter-final – 11:30 am IST
The India League of Legends team will start their campaign against Vietnam directly in the quarter-finals.
Fencing
Men’s Foil Team Table of 16 – 6:30 am IST
Women’s Epee Team Table of 16 – 10:30 am IST
The Indian men’s foil and women’s epee teams will be in action.
Handball
India women vs Hong Kong – 4:30 pm IST
The Indian women’s handball team will take on Hong Kong.
Hockey
India women vs Singapore – 10:15 am IST
The Indian women’s hockey team will open their campaign against Singapore.
Sailing
Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil Quarter-final – 8:30 am IST
Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 Medal Race – 8:30 am IST
Men’s Kite IKA Formula 1 Semi-final – 9:30 am IST
Men’s Dinghy ILCA7 Medal Race – 9:30 am IST
Women’s Kite IKA Formula Kite – 10:00 am IST
The last few remaining Indian sailors will look to add to the country’s tally opened by Neha Thakur and Eabad Ali on Tuesday.
Squash
India men vs Kuwait – 7:30 am IST
India women vs Nepal – 7:30 am IST
India women vs Macau – 2:00 pm IST
India men vs Pakistan – 4:30 pm IST
Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams will play two matches each on Wednesday.
Swimming
Women’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 – 7:35 am IST (estimated)
Women’s 100m Backstroke Heat 3 – 8:05 am IST (estimated)
Men’s 200m Freestyle Heat 3 – 8:25 am IST (estimated )
Men’s 200m Freestyle Heat 4 – 8:30 am IST (estimated )
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heat 1 – 8:34 am IST
The Indian swimmers would look to qualify for more finals, especially with the experienced Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel in fray.
Table Tennis
Men’s Doubles R64 – 1:30 pm IST
Mixed Doubles R32 – 3:50 pm IST
Mixed Doubles R32 – 4:25 pm IST
The Indian paddlers will start off their individual campaigns on Wednesday.
Tennis
Men’s Singles Quarter-Final 1 – 10 am IST
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Final 4 – 1:00 pm IST
Women’s Singles Quarter-Final 3 – 11:30 am IST
Mixed Doubles Round 3 – 1:30 pm IST
Mixed Doubles Round 3 – 1:00 pm IST
Sumit Nagal and Anikta Raina will be in action in their respective singles quarter-finals, whereas the men’s doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will also eye a semi-finals spot.
Wushu
Men’s Gunshu Final – 12:00 pm IST Rohit Jadhav
Men’s Daoshu Final – 6:30 am IST
Women’s 60kg Semi-Final – After 5:00 pm IST
Roshibina Naorem will compete in the women’s 60kg semi-final, while Rohit Jadhav will play both in men’s gunshu and daoshu final.