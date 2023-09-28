Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Roshibina Devi betters 2018 result with silver in Wushu The 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist Roshibina put up a great fight against local favourite Wu Xiaowei in the final before losing 0-2. Scroll Staff An hour ago Wushu silver medallist Roshibina Devi | Twitter / Anurag Thakur One more 🥈for India 💙📹 | Roshibina Devi's moment of glory at the #AsianGames 🇮🇳 ✨#SonySportsNetwork #Cheer4India #Hangzhou2022 #IssBaar100Paar #TeamIndia #RoshibinaDevi | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/k4GTG71uPT— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2023 Not a gold finish, but we are equally proud 💙🥊Asian Games 2018 - 🥉Asian Games 2022 - 🥈Roshibina Devi, we are sure the 🥇is soon to come 💪🇮🇳#SonySportsNetwork #Cheer4India #Hangzhou2022 #IssBaar100Paar #TeamIndia #RoshibinaDevi | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/csEeT14lgQ— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2023 Also read:Asian Games, Wushu: Silver medallist Roshibina Devi unable to go back home due to Manipur violence We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Roshibina Devi Asian Games 2022 Asian Games 2023 Asian Games Asian Games 2023 Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 India at Asian Games India Asian Games 2022 India Asian Games 2023 Asian Games schedule India Asian Games reports India Asian Games India Asian Games medal tally Wushu