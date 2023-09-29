The Indian contingent continued to improve the medal count for the country on Friday at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. More will be expected on Saturday.

Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist will be in action as the weightlifting event begins.

Long jumpers Sreeshankar Murali and Jeswin Aldrin will headline the athletics contingent. In boxing, Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be in action.

In tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will be competing in the mixed doubles final.

The men’s squash team will compete against Pakistan in the final. That will not be the only Indo-Pak clash of the day however, as the men’s hockey teams clash in a group stage match.

In badminton, the men’s team, having secured a first medal in the event since 1986, will play South Korea for a spot in the final.

All timings listed below are in Indian Standard Time.

The Asian Games is being broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv.

Weighlifting

Women’s 49 kg Group B – 7.30 am

Women’s 55 kg Group B – 7.30 am

Women’s 49 kg Group A – 12.30 pm

Women’s 55 kg Group A – 4.30 pm

India has sent a two-member contingent for the Asian Games, and both Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi will be competing on Saturday.

Golf

Women’s individual Round 3 and team event – 4 am

Men’s individual Round 3 and team event – 7.30 am

Aditi Ashok, tied second at the moment, will push to reach the top, while Pranavi Sharath URS (T10) and Avani Prashanth (T17) also aim to improve their standings. In the men’s event, Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Khalin Joshi and SSP Chawrasia will be in action.

Bridge

Team events – 6.30 am

The Indians will be competing in the men’s, women’s and mixed team events.

Equestrian

Eventing Dressage team and individual – 5.30 am

Vikas Kumar on Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade on Valto Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye on Willy Be Dun will be competing.

Shooting

10m air pistol mixed team event – 6.30 AM

Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS, the gold and silver medallists from their men and women’s 10m air pistol team event, respectively, will team up to compete in the mixed event.

Roller Skating

Women’s Speed Skating 10,000m Point – 6.30 am

Men’s Speed Skating 10,000m Point – 7.05 am

Heeral Sadhu and Arathy Kasturi Raj will be competing in the women’s event, while Anandkumar Velkumar and Siddhant Kamble compete in the men’s division.

Volleyball

India vs North Korea – 8 am

The Indian women’s team take on North Korea in the preliminary round Pool A match.

Handball

India vs Nepal – 11.30 am

After losses to Japan and China, and draw against Hong Kong, the Indian women’s team will look to get a win in their final Group B preliminary round match.

Squash

India vs Pakistan – 1 pm

With a medal already secured, the Saurav Ghosal-led Indian men’s team will hope to beat Pakistan in the final – the only team to have beaten India in the competition so far.

Diving

Men’s synchronized 3m springboard final – 5 pm

The Indian team of London Singh Hemam and Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi will compete in the six-team event.

Athletics

Men’s long jump – 6.35 am

Women’s Heptathlon 100m hurdles heat – 6.38 am

Women’s 100m hurdles Round 1, Heat 1 – 6.45 am

Women’s 100m hurdles Round 1, Heat 2 – 6.53 am

Men’s 1500m Round 1, Heat 1 – 7.05 am

Men’s 1500m Round 1, Heat 2 – 7.15 am

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump – 7.20 am

Women’s 400m final – 5.30 pm

Men’s 400m final – 5.40 pm

Men’s 10,000m final – 5.50 pm

Long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar Murali will be in action, as will the likes of heptathlon defending champion Swapna Barman and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji.

Kurash

Women’s 52 kg Round of 32 Bout 7 – 7 am onwards (estimated)

Women’s 52 kg Round of 32 Bout 10 – 7 am onwards (estimated)

Men’s 66kg Round of 16 Bout 4 – 7 am onwards (estimated)

Suchika Tariyal and Pincky Balhara will be competing for India in the women’s events while Keshav will fight in the men’s 66kg event.

Canoe Sprint

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Heat 1 – 7.20 am

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heat 2 – 7.48 am

Men’s Canoe Double 500m Heat 1 – 8.16 am

Niraj Verma will compete in the men’s singles, while Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha pair up in the women’s double. Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh will be in action in the men’s double.

Table Tennis

Men’s doubles quarter-final – 10.15 am

Women’s singles quarter-final – 11.00 am

Women’s doubles quarter-final – 4.00 pm

Manika Batra will be competing for a spot in the women’s semi-final. Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will play in the women’s doubles, while Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar will compete in the men’s doubles. A win in any of the three events guarantees the victor a medal.

3x3 Basketball

India men vs Iran – 10.55 am

India women vs Malaysia – 1 pm

The Indian men’s team will compete against Iran in an attempt to make it to the quarter-finals, while the women’s team take on Malaysia at the same stage of the competition.

Boxing

Women’s 50-54 kg quarter-final – 11.30 am

Women’s 66-75 kg quarter-final – 12.15 pm

Men’s 51-57 kg Round of 16 – 1 pm

Men’s +92kg quarter-final – 2.15 pm

Men’s 63.5 to 71 kg quarter-final – 6.30 pm

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be in action, along with Preeti, Sachin, Narender and Nishant Dev.

Chess

Men’s and women’s team Round 2 – 12.30 pm

The Indian Grandmasters will be in action on the second day of the team events.

Badminton

India vs South Korea – 2.30 pm

For the first time since the 1986 Asian Games, the men’s team has won a badminton medal. They take on South Korea for a spot in the gold medal match.

Hockey (men’s)

India vs Pakistan – 6.15 pm

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team take on Pakistan in a top of the table Pool A preliminary round clash.

Tennis

Mixed doubles final – 11 am (estimate)

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale take on Chinese Taipei’s Huang Tsung-hao and Liang En-shuo in the mixed doubles final – the last tennis event of the Asian Games.