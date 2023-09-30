Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Abhay Singh stars as Indian men’s team beat Pakistan to win squash gold The Indian men’s team beat Pakistan 2-1 with Saurav Ghosal and Abhay Singh winning both their matches. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Abhay Singh won the third match to seal the gold medal for India | Screenshot/SonyLIV Play Relive another golden moment of #TeamIndia 🤩🥇Indian Squash Team is the numero-uno 🔥🇮🇳#SonySportsNetwork #AsianGames #Cheer4India #Squash #IssBaar100Paar | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/vIdDFaDfKt— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 30, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian squash Saurav Ghosal Indian men's squash team Abhay Singh Asian Games Hangzhou Asian Games