The Indian shooting contingent finished their campaign at the 2022 Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a total of 22 medals on Sunday. They finished second in the overall medal tally with 7 gold medals, only behind hosts China.

On the final day of shooting competitions, India bagged a total of three medals - gold in men’s team trap, silver in women’s team trap, and a bronze by Kynan Chenai in men’s individual trap.

The 32-year-old Chenai finished with a total of 32 out of 40 shots in the final to take home India’s final shooting medal in Hangzhou.

Earlier in the day, Chenai had teamed up with Zoravar Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman to bag the men’s team gold.

While Chenai emerged the best shooter in the qualification round with a total of 122, Sandhu shot 120 to finish second. Tondaiman, on the other hand, finished 11th with a score of 119 and failed to advance to the men’s individual trap final.

Later Sandhu finished fifth in the men’s individual final with a score of 23 out of 30.

The third medal of the day for India in shooting came via the women’s trap shooting team of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari, and Preeti Rajak. They finished second behind China, who set a Games Record, with a score of 337.

Keer, who shot 114, finished fifth in the qualification round was the only Indian to advance into the women’s individual trap final. She finished sixth and was the first to be eliminated from the final with a score of 16 out of 25.

This is India’s best-ever showing in Asian Games with seven gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals. Rifle shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar emerged as the most successful shooter by winning a total of four medals, including two gold. The 18-year-old Esha Singh, too, clinched four medals - a gold, and three silver.

Ashi Chouksey, on the other hand, took home three medals whereas Sift Kaur Samra, Palak Gulia, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Ramita Jinal, Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS, and Kynan Chenai bagged two medals each.

Indian shooting medallists at Asian Games Event Shooters Medal Men's 10m Air Rifle Team Aishwary Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar Gold Women's 25m Pistol Team Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan Gold Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Sift Kaur Samra Gold Men's 10m Air Pistol Team Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Cheema Gold Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Aishwary Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil Kusale Gold Women's 10m Air Pistol Palak Gulia Gold Men's Trap Team Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman Gold Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal, Ashi Chouksey Silver Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey Silver Women's 25m Pistol Esha Singh Silver Men's Skeet Anantjeet Singh Naruka Silver Women's 10m Air Pistol Team Palak Gulia, Esha Singh, Divya TS Silver Women's 10m Air Pistol Esha Singh Silver Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Silver Mixed 10m Air Pistol Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS Silver Women's Trap Team Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari Silver Women's 10m Air Rifle Ramita Jindal Bronze Men's 10m Air Rifle Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bronze Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu Bronze Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouksey Bronze Men's Skeet Team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura Bronze Men's Trap Kynan Chenai Bronze