It has been more than twelve years since Ravi Shastri called an iconic moment in Indian cricket history. When the MS Dhoni-led India defeated Sri Lanka to lift the World Cup for only the second time in history.

A lot has changed since then.

Many have come and many have left the game since then – old stars faded, new stars were made. The number of countries now playing has increased. The game touched scores – over 400 – that were believed to be untouchable. But most importantly, the way that cricket was played changed.

On Thursday, in Ahmedabad, that old-fashioned style of white-ball cricket will once again take to the fore. The biggest teams from across the globe will descend upon India to compete for the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

Also read: ICC Men’s ODI World Cup: Ashwin in for Axar, Labuschagne in for Agar – A look at the final squads

There is a school of thought that believes that the rise of the shortest format has made cricketers more fearless. But others believe that the rise of Twenty20 cricket has raised a question about the future of One-Day Internationals.

As India play hosts again, despite the apprehensions about the format, here we are. It can’t go unacknowledged that ODI cricket has fallen down the pecking order due to the ruthlessness of T20 cricket. The 50-over game, as well as Test cricket have both adopted some of the attacking attitude demanded in T20 cricket.

For instance, England enter this World Cup as defending champions after an aggressive approach paid off in style in 2019.

As ODI cricket continues to fight for relevance, there is another underrated reason why this World Cup is one to watch closely. With most players in modern cricket continuing to pick and choose formats, prioritising either T20 or Test cricket and managing workload, it is also the last throw of the dice for some ODI greats of this generation.

Final appearance for big names

There’s the example of Ben Stokes and Trent Boult who came out of ODI retirements only recently. Additionally, some stars are on the other side of thirty. It may well be the last hurrah for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Mitchell Starc.

The next stars in-line, who are still in their twenties have grown up on a healthy diet of T20 cricket and amidst the concerns around the format, it would be no surprise that the World Cup loses the hype and excitability it still possesses.

But until then, there’s plenty to still watch out for in this edition.

THE FIELD NEWSLETTER Sign up for our special newsletter 'Game Points' Click Here



For hosts India, wanting to win the World Cup with Sachin Tendulkar still in the squad back in 2011 was a big deal. This time, the awareness that it could be the last dance of two modern-day greats in Sharma and Kohli should be a motivation for the rest of the squad.

With India as sole-hosts of the tournament for the first time, all eyes will truly be on them with home advantage on their side.

Happy problem: As India peak in time for the World Cup, Dravid and Co have a problem of plenty

The challengers

Meanwhile, things are a little different for defending champions England this time around. In 2019, the Englishmen were marshalled by captain Eoin Morgan to rebuild with one aim, to win the World Cup on home soil. They were successful in doing so. And tales of them revolutionising the way ODIs are played – with an aggressive approach, both with bat and ball – continue to dominate the discourse.

The mantle now lies with Jos Buttler, who has flourished as captain. From an already impressive average of 40.67, Buttler’s average has jumped to 45.21 after being given the added responsibility of leading the side in ODIs. With a recent 3-1 series win over New Zealand, the team is in good touch and confirmed their tactics and clear-cut selections in the squad they picked up for the mega-event.

Also read: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Australia’s hat-trick to England’s first title — A look at the winners

When it comes to the most successful team in the competition’s history, five-time champions Australia, it is folly to rule them out on current form, conditions or any such external factors. The team simply knows how to turn up in ICC events. Pat Cummins and Co were able to break their five-match losing streak in the final ODI against India as some of their key players returned to fitness.

Their most enviable strength remains having some of the biggest match-winners in all-rounders Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a major blow when Naseem Shah was ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. Their most fearsome aspect was the pace trio of Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. It is the first time that the players will be playing in India and that may probably play on the minds, considering the advantage most other teams have playing bilateral series and the Indian Premier League. However, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would be expected to do well in these conditions.

For Pakistan, that 1992 tournament would bring back happy memories, as Imran Khan led them to their only World Cup victory to date. It is about time they make some new memories.

It’s almost odd how New Zealand step into the tournament as both the dark horse and at the risk of being dubbed the new chokers. Memories of the recent past – 2019 World Cup final, the 2021 T20 World Cup final – are not encouraging.

Their 0-3 series loss to India the last time they were here or their most recent 1-3 loss to England are not encouraging either. However, they recently defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in conditions similar to India and have a solid history of making it to the final four in every ODI World Cup since 2007.

Maybe this time around, Williamson and Co exorcise the ghosts of the past and finally, deliver.

Each time South Africa enter a World Cup, there is bound to be plenty of pressure. Will it finally be the year? Will they finally do away with the ‘chokers’ tag? Will they finally win a World Cup?

The Proteas failed to advance beyond the group stage four years ago and are without legends AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis but these all look extremely dated conversations if you were to factor in their biggest talking point. South Africa are yet to taste a series defeat in ODIs this year.

Injuries to pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have dealt a blow to the team’s hopes but in Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada, they have some key players who can end that title drought.

The underdogs

Bangladesh in sub-continental conditions are hard to take lightly. Although Tamim Iqbal’s absence might sting a little, there is enough quality in the Shakib Al Hasan-led side to cause a few upsets.

After featuring in the last two editions of the World Cup, Afghanistan will be be looking to better their record at the mega-event by winning more games. With the advantage of having subcontinental conditions on their side, the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman could well make that change this time around.

Sri Lanka’s confidence may have been dented after the horrific loss to India in the Asia Cup final. The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera is a huge blow surely. However, they would expect the various match-winners in the Asia Cup campaign to deliver in India too.

The Netherlands put forth a gutsy performance in the World Cup qualifier to advance to the marquee event. With Scott Edwards and Colin Ackermann and Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek, the squad would expect to cause some surprises as well.

The biggest expectations however, lie with the hosts. Time and again, through the televised press conference and the “Captains’ Day” on Wednesday, there were reminders that the last three editions were won by the hosts.

The Indians will hope for that streak to remain intact.

With inputs from ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.