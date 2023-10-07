India at Asian Games, Oct 7, Live: Women’s kabaddi team wins gold; Archers clinch four medals
Live updates from Day 13 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Key updates:
Archery: Aditi Swami wins bronze in the women’s individual compound event.
Archery: Jyothi Vennam wins gold in the women’s individual compound event.
Archery: Ojas Deotale wins gold and Abhishek Verma wins the silver in the men’s individual compound event.
Kabaddi: The women’s kabaddi team beat Chinese Taipei in the final to win gold.
Live updates
Canoe Slalom, Men’s Kayak Semi-Final: Hemant Kewat has qualified for the final after finishing in 10th place with a timing of 117.68. Shubham Kewat misses out on the final after finishing in 11th with a timing of 130.01.
Wrestling, Men’s 125kg 1/8 Final: Sumit loses 0-10 to Kyrgyzstan’s Aiaal Lazarev in the pre-quarters. He’ll have to wait and see if Lazarev reaches the final.
Soft tennis: In the men’s singles event, Aniket Patel loses 0-4 to Chinese Taipei’s Chang Yu Sung in the second stage and fails to move to the quarter-finals. Later on in the day, Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu will be in action in the women’s singles quarter-final against Ma Yue of China.
Ju-jitsu: Uma Maheshwar Reddy wins his Round of 32 encounter 1-0 in the Men’s -85kg category against Sooknatee Suntra of Thailand. Also in the same category, Amarjeet Singh loses 0-1 in the Round of 32 to Altangerel Bayarkhuu of Mongolia. In the Women’s -63kg category, Kiran Kumari loses her Round of 16 match 0-2 to Khongorzul Bayarmaa of Mongolia.
Wrestling, Men’s 97kg 1/8 Final: Vicky goes down 0-10 on technical superiority against Alisher Yergali. The Indian will now have to hope that the Kazakh reaches the final in order to have a shot at the bronze medal via repechage.
Kabaddi, women’s final, IND 26-25 TPE: THEY’VE DONE IT! The Indian women’s kabaddi team have reclaimed the gold, but by the smallest of margins.
They beat Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a tight, tight final.
Wrestling, Men’s 86kg Qualification: Deepak Punia beats Bahrain’s Sharipov 3-2 to advance to the next round.
Kabaddi, women’s final, IND vs TPE: Time out! And it was needed. The Indians have become prone to errors as the match has progressed. They have a slender 24-23 lead with 92 seconds left.
Kabaddi, women’s final, IND vs TPE: India back in the lead - 22-21 - with three minutes to go.
Kabaddi, women’s final, IND vs TPE: Chinese Taipei takes the lead! A series of errors from India allow Chinese Taipei to earn an all-out. They lead 21-19 against India.
Kabaddi, women’s final, IND vs TPE: It’s getting close once again. Chinese Taipei has clawed their way back into the match. India leads 17-14 with just under 10 mins to go.
Archery: AND IT’S OJAS’ THIRD GOLD IN HANGZHOU AS WELL! The world champion shoots a perfect score in the final end and secures that gold medal, despite Abhishek also shooting a perfect score. This was brilliant shooting from both Indians who are all smiles and raise their hands for the crowd in celebration as it’s an Indian 1-2 in the men’s compound individual event.
Kabaddi, women’s final, IND vs TPE: After a close start, the Indian women’s team has started to assert themselves a bit more. They take a 14-9 lead into the halftime break against Chinese Taipei in this women’s final.
Archery: An uncharacteristic miss from Ojas who shoots 9 in the fourth end while Abhishek gets a perfect score, but trails by two points. Ojas already has the Games record in the men’s compound individual event with 150 points, from the semi-final.
Archery: Ojas continues to maintain his incredible consistency while Abhishek berates himself after shooting an 8 and a 9 in the third end and now trails by three points. Ojas 90-87 Abhishek
Archery: A small blip from Abhishek Verma in his third arrow and Ojas Pravin Deotale leads by one point after the second end. Ojas 60-59 Abhishek
Archery: Both archers showing off their incredible calibre, starting off with perfect scores for both Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma in the first end.
Kabaddi, women’s final, IND vs TPE: Just over halfway through the first half, and there’s nothing to separate India and Chinese Taipei. Both teams are at 5-5 in the women’s final.
Kabaddi, women’s final, IND vs TPE: In the women’s kabaddi final, India take on the team that had given them an almighty scare earlier in the campaign - in that gripping 34-34 draw - Chinese Taipei. The team from East Asia beat defending champions Iran in the semi-final.
This will not be an easy match.
Kabaddi: Two big games coming up for India. After the men’s and women’s teams failed to win gold in Jakarta 2018, they’re both now a win away from reclaiming that throne. The women’s team plays Chinese Taipei in the final while the men face Iran.
Archery: AND IT’S JYOTHI’S THIRD GOLD IN HANGZHOU! The Indian archer is simply phenomenal in the final end, shooting a perfect score and So Chaewon can do nothing with the gap at four points.
Jyothi has now won gold in all the compound events at the 19th Asian Games and later on, her teammate in the mixed event, Ojas Pravin Deotale could do the same.
Deotale will face off against his compatriot and more experienced archer in Abhishek Verma in the men’s compound individual gold medal match.
Archery: Jyothi is all smiles and a sigh of relief as she walks back to her coach, shooting a perfect score in the fourth end with So Chaewon shooting a 9 to now trail by 3 points.
Archery: Much better from the Indian who shoots perfect scores in both the second and third end, while So Chaewon shoots an 8 in the second end and 9 in the third end to now trail by two points. Jyothi 89-87 So Chaewon
Archery: Not a good start for Jyothi who shoots an 8 in her opening arrow. So Chaewon shoots a perfect score and the Indian trails by 2 points after the first end.
Archery: She’s won gold with Ojas Pravin Deotale in the mixed compound team event. She’s won gold with Aditi and Parneet Kaur in the women’s team event. Can Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat South Korea’s So Chaewon to win gold in the individual event?
Archery: The double world champion Aditi Swami makes no mistake as she shoots a 9 and two 10s to secure that six-point lead and beat Fadhly to win bronze in the women’s compound individual event.
Archery: The rain may be coming down now, but it hasn’t deterred Aditi or Fadhly who both shoot perfect scores, the lead still remaining at 6 points after four ends.
Archery: Aditi hasn’t been the most consistent today, but neither is her opponent who shoots two 8s in the second end and 9s in the third end. Aditi leads 87-81 after the third end.
Archery: A good start for Aditi Swami who shoots a 9 in her final arrow but the Indonesian gets all 9s and trails by 2 points.
Archery: The penultimate day for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou begins for India with the compound archers, who have been having an incredible time at the competition. In the women’s individual event, Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be up against So Chaewon of South Korea in the final.
First up though, Aditi Swami will be facing off against Ratih Zilizati Fadhly of Indonesia for the bronze medal.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the Asian Games in Hangzhou!
We are down to the business end of the 2022 Asian Games, and the Indian contingent has exceeded all previously set benchmarks. At the start of October 7, India is in fourth position on the overall medals tally with 95 medals – 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze. And more will be won today.
The archers begin proceedings, while medals will be won by the men’s cricket team, the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams, and even the men’s doubles badminton team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. That, and much more today.
Watch this space for live updates of all the action in Hangzhou.
