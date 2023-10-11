This report will be updated as the match progresses.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against India in their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Hosts India come into the mach after their six-wicket win over Australia in their first match in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma’s side continue to be without the services of opener Shubman Gill who recovers from a bout of dengue. In his stead, Ishan Kishan will once again open the batting with Sharma and the duo will be hoping to give India much better start than they gave against Australia.

On a batting track, India have replaced spinner R Ashwin with balling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Afghanistan come into the match on the back of a six-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their first match. The Afghans are currently on a six-match losing streak.

Unlike Chennai, the pitch in New Delhi is conducive to batting. Coupled with a fast outfield and small boundaries, another high-scoring encounter can be expected.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Afghanistan XI: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi