PV Sindhu, on Thursday, made her way into the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 Arctic Open Super 500 in Finland.

She registered a straight game 21-11, 21-10 win over Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu in the Round of 16. The 28-year-old never looked in any sort of trouble as she cruised to victory in just 38 minutes.

She will now take on Thuy Linh Nguyen for a spot in the semi-finals on Friday.

Sindhu, who has struggled for form since recovering from a injury sustained during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games more than a year ago, last played in a semi-final during the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in May.

Srikanth and others exit

On the other hand, former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth suffered a 15-21, 12-21 loss against Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama in the Round of 16 to exit from the tournament.

Kiran George and Aakarshi Kashyap also faced similar fates as they went down in straight games to Lu Guang Zu and Wang Zhi Yi respectively.

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa too went down to France’s Margot Lambert and Anne Tran 19-21, 16-21 to draw curtains on their campaign.