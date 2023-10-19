Bangladesh won the toss and asked India to field first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, as the two teams meet in a round robin encounter of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

While India go into the contest with an unchanged side, Bangladesh will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the absence of their regular skipper Shakib Al-Hasan, who is out with an injury. The Tigers have also brought in Hasan Mahmud in place of Taskin Ahmed for the clash.

India skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned at the toss that the hosts would have opted to bowl first if they had won the toss and so would be pleased with the outcome.

The men in blue have struggled against Bangladesh in their recent meetings, having lost three out of their last five matches. In fact, Bangladesh won their last ODI against India by six runs at the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo.

In the World Cup matches, India have beaten Bangladesh thrice in four matches.

Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam