India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the hosts’ next round robin match against New Zealand at the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in Dharamsala due to injury.

The 30-year-old had lost his balance and twisted his left ankle while trying to stop a boundary off his own bowling in the ninth over of India’s clash against Bangladesh on Thursday.

After a long medical delay during which the team physio checked out the extent of the damage, Pandya walked off the field before captain Rohit Sharma summoned Virat Kohli to complete the former’s over.

#CWC23 #INDvBAN



Virat Kohli comes on into the attack to roll his arm over now. The crowd goes beserk, but not a good sign for India with Hardik Pandya walking off the field.



BAN: 47/0 (9)



📸: Hotstarhttps://t.co/Zu6TRtGzWL pic.twitter.com/bIYLh0ZXW7 — The Field (@thefield_in) October 19, 2023

Pandya was subsequently taken for scans while the match was still underway and did not take any further part in the contest as India registered a comfortable six-wicket win with Kohli scoring his 48th ODI century in Pune.

“Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune,” read a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI, the governing body of the sport in the country.

“The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England.”

So far at the World Cup, Pandya has scored 11 runs while batting against Australia (the only time he has been required to bat). He has also picked up five wickets in total – one against Australia, and two each against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Against Bangladesh, he had bowled just three deliveries in his first over before getting injured.