Indian junior shuttlers continued their winning streaks at the Badminton Asia Under-17 and Under-15 Junior Championships as Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Tanvi Sharma advanced to the semi-finals in Chengdu, China on Friday.

In the boys’ U15 singles category, Khangurra defeated China’s Ma Chu Xuan 21-14, 21-13 in just 28 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U15 singles division, Changmai emerged victorious in a closely contested match against Korea’s Park Jung Bin, securing a 21-19, 22-20 victory.

Sharma overcame a first-game loss to Liao Jui-Chi of Chinese Taipei to register a 20-22, 21-15, 21-15 win in the girls’ U17 singles quarter-final match.

In the girls’ U17 doubles match, Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Reshika Uthayasooriyan lost 10-20, 20-22 defeat to the Chinese pair of Fu Xin Yi and Qin Shi Yang.

Khangurra and Changmai will face each other in the boys’ U15 singles semi-finals on Saturday, while Sharma will face the second seed Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand in her girls’ U17 singles semi-final tie.