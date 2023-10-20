Indian badminton star PV Sindhu on Friday reached the semi-final of the 2023 Denmark Open Super 750 in Odense. The two-time Olympic medallist secured her place in the last-four with a comfortable straight-games win over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.

The Thai player started strongly taking a 5-2 lead in the opening game, but Sindhu soon found her groove and the pair exchanged points before the Indian pulled ahead to take a 12-8 lead. Despite holding the upper hand, Sindhu gave some easy points away to her opponent but did enough to take the first game 21-19.

The Indian took the momentum into the second game and took a 9-6 lead. Katethong brought Sindhu’s lead down to a point but at 10-9, Sindhu won the next six points to knock the wind out of Katethong’s sails.

#DenmarkOpen #DenmarkOpenSuper750 🏸



PV Sindhu cruises into the semi-final! The two-time Olympic medallist beats Supanida Katethong 21-19, 21-12



Her reward? A last-four meeting against one of her two biggest rivals: Carolina Marin or Tai Tzu Yinghttps://t.co/4KhIGHV7kb pic.twitter.com/1GR3cjrZcU — The Field (@thefield_in) October 20, 2023

The Indian dropped just three points after that as she secured a comfortable 21-19, 21-12 win and reach her fifth semi-final on the BWF tour this season.

After a poor season compared to her standards, Sindhu has now reached back-to-back semi-finals after making it to the last-four of the Finland Open last week.

The Indian will next face an old rival in Carolina Marin in the semi-finals. Marin, who beat Sindhu in the final of the 2016 Olympics, got the better of Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-final.