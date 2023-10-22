Bornil Aakash Changmai extended his remarkable form to win the second-ever gold medal for India in the U15 boys’ singles division on Sunday at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China.

Hailing from Assam, the top-ranked under-15 boys’ singles shuttler in the Badminton Association of India further solidified his reputation on the Asian stage by defeating Fan Hong Xuan of China.

Indian shuttlers have played brilliantly in China against the top players of the world in recent times and Bornil also displayed the same composure and skill, particularly in a tightly contested first game, and proceeded to assert his dominance in the second game, ultimately clinching victory with scores of 21-19, 21-13 in straight games.

Indian badminton has been scaling new heights in recent years marked by a string of remarkable victories in various high-profile competitions. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy now hold the distinction of being the world’s number-one men’s doubles pair in the BWF rankings.

Their stellar 2023 performance, which included a historic gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in the individual event and a silver in the team competition, contributed to their top ranking. Prannoy HS has also been a standout, earning bronze medals at both the World Championships and the Asian Games individual event in China.

The remarkable success story extends to the junior circuit as well, where Ayush Shetty secured a prestigious bronze in the BWF World Junior Championships and now Bornil Changmai also shone brightly by clinching a gold medal in the U15 boys’ singles category at the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships.

