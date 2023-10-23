A different kind of mist enveloped the picturesque Dharamshala stadium soon after the sun set in the hills. It was not a sight that many had seen on their screens while watching cricket, at least in India.

But a couple of hours before that, another scene blanketed the stadium, one that Indians may have often watched, and those in the stands have participated in. Mohammed Shami steamed in, sending the stump for a walk in back-to-back deliveries as chants of “Shami, Shami” echoed.

There is always a tension in the air when Shami bowls, one that is not confined to the batters alone. Is today the day he is subjected to online abuse, or will he be hailed as one of the best bowlers the country has ever produced? You never know.

But on Sunday, as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the answer was convenient and simple. After all, Shami had been instrumental in that victory, starring with 5/54 – his best bowling figures in the Men’s ODI World Cup.

He had not featured in any of the previous four games for India in the current edition but an injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya meant that India would have to change things around in the playing XI. As a result, Shardul Thakur and Pandya made way for Shami and Suryakumar Yadav.

And on his comeback performance, Shami brought with him a problem for the Indian team when Pandya returns to fitness. Should India’s team combination go back to having the batting depth Pandya and Thakur bring, or go with three-pronged pace attack in Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah?

As India look to seal their spot in the semi-finals, they will cautiously approach this problem for Shami has showed that he may particularly be needed in the games against England in Lucknow and against South Africa in Kolkata.

An instrumental pullback

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday was on the slower side with a slightly old ball gripping a bit. Shami made full use of that. India ensured they staged a massive pullback to keep New Zealand from going past 300.

From being 19/2 to going up to a solid 178/3, the Kiwis were bundled out for 273 having lost eight wickets for 95 runs. The 33-year-old Shami was instrumental in pulling that off as he became the first Indian bowler to take two five-wicket hauls in World Cup history.

Siraj had already nipped the dangerous opening duo in the bud as he dismissed Devon Conway for nought. But Shami ensured that in his very first delivery in the World Cup, New Zealand suffered another early blow. Will Young tried to cut the length ball that had extra bounce onto the off-side but ended up dragging it back onto his stumps.

“I got a lot of confidence after taking a wicket on the first ball,” said Shami after being awarded the player of the match in the post-match presentation.

However, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell added 159 runs for the third-wicket with the latter scoring a stunning 127-ball 130. The partnership eventually became the only highlight of New Zealand’s innings as no other batters got going.

Shami had his second when he challenged the Kiwi hopes by dismissing Ravindra, the second highest run-scorer for the Kiwis in the tournament, for 75 and broke that threatening partnership.

New Zealand, who had also stepped into the tournament winning four out of four, are one of the few teams that boast incredible batting depth too. While the job to put the breaks on their openers and middle-order was done, there remained the challenge of not letting the tail wag.

Shami also picked up wickets at the death. He said, “It was important to pick those late wickets, you always want your team to be the top side. Very happy that I got those wickets and India is on top of the table.”

And so, in his first outing at this World Cup, ensured he added three more to his tally to pick up his five-for. For his third wicket, he bowled one full and straight at the base of the stumps with Mitchell Santner being left with no answers and his off-stump being uprooted.

In the very next delivery, it was the leg-stump that fell prey to Shami as he bowled another straight delivery aimed at the stumps that Matt Henry looked to play with a straight bat but completely missed.

For his final wicket of the day, Shami fittingly also sent the hero of New Zealand’s innings packing as Mitchell miscued a fuller length delivery attempting to hit it across the line. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the rest of the team were ecstatic in their celebrations for Shami because they knew, their man had turned up and how.

In the chase, Sharma and Shubman Gill got off to a good start, but both were back in the pavilion as India were 76/2 in the 14th over.

Kohli, a master of chases, then took charge. He scored a well played 95 off 104 and fell short of a record-equalling 49th century.

It is not often that Kohli’s performances are overshadowed in a chase but on Sunday, Shami did exactly that in India’s first win over New Zealand in an ICC event in two decades.

Right till the end, Shami was involved. He was at the non-striker’s end when Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs. Opposite the batter – from where he had set India up for the win.